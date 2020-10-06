Pulaski County has its share of creepy stories and local legends. Melanie King believes it's important to keep that kind of folkloric tradition alive.
"Our history is dying, and without our history, we wouldn't be where we are today," she said. "I think it's pretty important to share our stories."
King's organization, the Somerset Junior Woman's Club, does its part to tell the stories of notable local people through its annual series of History Walks. But come October, one of the most popular events of the year is the Ghost Walk, which focuses on places said to be haunted and spirits said to still be seen from time to time in this area.
This year's Ghost Walk will take place this Friday in downtown Somerset, and will feature three new stories, as well as three others Ghost Walk attendees who have been before may be interested to hear again.
Whatever the case, it's important the stories are heard at all. King noted Marky Thatcher — a figure who is no stranger to the History Walk line-up. Here in Pulaski County, his story is a familiar one: Only a boy in 1898, he was shot with a bow and arrow while playing with friends and died in the area around where the Carnegie Community Arts Center is now. His portrait used to hang in the history room when the building housed the Pulaski County Public Library, and eventually made the move over to the new library facility, though his spirit is said by some to still playfully remind today's living of his presence there at the old building on North Main Street.
In doing research on Thatcher, Pam Scott of the History Walk group called up relatives in New York — people today who would have been his great-nieces and nephews — and "they didn't know he existed," said King. "Around here, he's a local legend, and they didn't even know he'd been on this earth."
The three new stories being told this time belong to:
• The Unity Hill Sanitarium, south of Somerset. Scott is playing a character named Mary Elizabeth Bowman, relating the facility's eerie history.
"It was a sanitarium from 1916 to 1019," said King, noting that it came to be a place where tuberculosis was treated, before other owners found different uses for it.
• Soules Chapel — often frequently known as "Soul's Chapel" for the spirits said to be detected in the graveyard there — in eastern Pulaski County. Robyn Aker plays Susan Ridings, whose husband helped build the church, the first Methodist church in Somerset.
• The Mill Springs Battlefield, where "there's way more than one ghost," noted King. Susan Elmore plays Nancy Logan, who will tell the legend of that important Pulaski County site.
Other portrayals on the Ghost Walk include:
• Clara Morrow, widely associated with the old Somerset High School athletic field which bears her name. The first cousin to Kentucky Gov. Edwin P. Morrow, is the subject of many local legends; "There are all kinds of rumors about how she died" when still very young, said King. Carly Neal will portray Morrow as a child.
• Marky Thatcher, the boy killed in downtown Somerset with the bow-and-arrow, is being portrayed by Gabe Urgelles, who has previously brought the character to life through acting and storytelling during the History Walk series.
• The mysterious Paddy O', an Irish immigrant suspected of murdering his wife. Tim Leigh knows the story well, said King, and will be portraying the character. "It's been a while since he's done it," said King. "It will be a very good scary story."
Tickets cost $5 apiece and proceeds are split between the non-profit Somerset Junior Woman's Club and the "Stone by Stone" project meant to help repair headstones at the Somerset City Cemetery. Tickets go on sales at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the flagpoles of the Judicial Plaza on the downtown Somerset square, and groups will leave from there in shifts at 6 p.m.
The tour will hit different stations downtown where the actors are located; there's a hill to go up and down, King advises, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Tourgoers are askd to keep appropriate social distance from the actors, and if in a shift group with strangers not in their party, are asked to wear masks.
King loves the Ghost Walk out of all the History Walk events and how perfectly it fits in with the autumnal atmosphere.
"It's spooky but still factual," said said of the local history being talked about. "The weather is gorgeous for this time of year. The leaves start to change. People are in the mood to hear spooky tales, and there are very interesting, just doing the research.
• If you still need to satisfy your "spooky legend" fix, the fifth-annual "Scary Stories and Other Tales," featuring the skull-faced Storyteller — a crowd-pleasing mixture of snarky and bone-chilling portrayed by Mitchell Stewart Teller — will take place at The Shine House in downtown Somerset as part of the Walker Weekend festivities in Pulaski County this Friday, October 9.
Free light refreshments will be available. Please bring a chair or blanket for outdoors on the lawn. Social distancing will be observed. Other guidelines associated with COVID-19 may also be in place if required by the state.
