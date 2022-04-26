You’ve seen their signs. You know their names. Now it’s time to hear from your political candidates themselves.
The May Primary Candidate Forum, presented by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC), will be held Tuesday night at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, getting underway at about 6 p.m. A number of contenders in key races are expected, and all local political candidates are welcomed to attend and have an opportunity to introduce themselves to the public.
The upcoming Primary Elections are on May 17, so the opportunity to cast your ballot as a member of your political party is coming up quick, with the General Election in November as usual.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to submit questions for candidates in six major races — Somerset Mayor, Pulaski County Judge-Executive, Pulaski County Sheriff, Pulaski County Coroner, Pulaski County Clerk and Pulaski County Attorney.
The first part of the event will be an informal meet-and-greet, with the opportunity to submit questions by 6:30 p.m., which will be reviewed by SJWC members to make sure no questions includes inappropriate language or a personal attack against anyone.
There will be free refreshments, and candidates may bring a dessert to give away through a silent auction to benefit the March of Dimes' "March for Babies scheduled for May 14.
The event is free and open to the public.
