The skeletal remains discovered last week in southern Pulaski County have been identified as those of a Richmond woman missing since last October.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck confirmed Tuesday morning the remains are those of Ella Diebolt Jackson, 48. Jackson's husband, Glenn Jackson, 39, was charged with his wife's murder last month.
Speck said Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk received confirmation from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort, which used dental records to positively identify Ella Jackson.
"The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office will meet (Tuesday) in Pulaski County with investigators from the Richmond Police Department to discuss the investigation and turn over evidence collected from the scene where the skeletal remains were located," Speck said.
Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of police with the Richmond Police Department, told The Richmond Register that a cause of Ella Jackson's death has yet to be determined.
Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call a week ago that several residents had found skeletal remains in a wooded area off South U.S. 27, about 3 miles from the McCreary County line.
Along with the human skeletal remains, investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office also discovered women's clothing items. The remains were then transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.
By complete coincidence, the Richmond Police Department had planned to execute a search warrant on property owned by the Jacksons near Conley Bottom in Wayne County the very next day.
Ella Jackson was reportedly a former student at Somerset Community College and Glenn Jackson was reportedly a former adjunct professor there. Glenn Jackson is also a former professor at Eastern Kentucky University.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ella's family in their time of grief," Richardson told The Richmond Register. "We are thankful to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Pulaski County Coroner for assisting us in this investigation."
Ella Jackson disappeared last October, leaving a 5-year-old son, her car and cell phone behind.
On April 24, Richmond Police arrested Glenn Jackson and charged him with the murder of his wife and tampering with physical evidence. The next day, an additional count of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse was was filed against Glenn Jackson. He remains lodged in the Madison County Detention Center, where he awaits a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday.
Glenn Jackson was arrested after “a significant amount of blood” was located in the trunk of his car. Richmond Police say the blood belonged to Ella Jackson.
“It is a reasonable inference that Ella is no longer alive, that she met her death through criminal means at her residence on Oct. 20, 2019, and (Glenn Jackson) intentionally caused the death of his wife,” Glenn Jackson's arrest citation reads.
On April 27, Glenn Jackson plead not guilty to charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse via video arraignment and is still being housed in the Madison County Detention Center.
