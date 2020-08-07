MONTICELLO, Ky. — Skeletal remains discovered last month in a remote area of Wayne County will be sent out of state for further testing.
An official familiar with the case told WKYM-FM and the Commonwealth Journal that forensic experts were at the scene Wednesday on Edwards Mountain where the remains were initially located. Another search of the area reportedly resulted in no new discoveries.
Officials will send the remains to a lab out of state in an attempt to determine the age of the person and how long the remains had been out there. The remains are thought to be old, but details remain sketchy at this time.
Kentucky State Police, the Wayne County Coroner's Office and other agencies are continuing to investigate.
