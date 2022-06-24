Somerset’s loss will be another community's gain, as long-time Commonwealth Journal reporter Janie Slaven will be moving into a new position.
Starting around the first of July, Slaven will become the editor for sister publications that, like the Commonwealth Journal, are owned by CNHI, LLC.
CJ Publisher Mark Walker stated, "We hate to lose Janie here at the Commonwealth Journal, but she is being promoted and we wish her well.”
Slaven has worked for the Commonwealth Journal for seven years, starting in March of 2015.
Readers would have seen her byline over top of almost all Pulaski County Fiscal Court articles, county government items and Pulaski County Board of Education meeting write-ups, as well as many court stories and features.
“It’s been an honor to cover county government and county schools,” Slaven said. “The people in those offices have been great to me – always cooperative and helpful. I’ll miss not only the people I work with here in this (newspaper) office, but people out in the community who I have come to know over the last seven years.”
Slaven is a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she studied English with an eye on American Literature.
“I went to work for a newspaper – the Somerset-Pulaski News Journal – and just absolutely fell in love with reporting. What was great about it was that it was something different every day. You weren’t doing just one thing or just sitting behind a desk. It was a good mix of hard news and feature stories. So, I really found my niche.”
In January 2001, the McCreary County native found a way to use her love of reporting to help her home community when she was hired as a reporter for the McCreary County Record.
“I am forever grateful to [former Record and CJ Editor] Ken Shmidheiser for hiring me,” she said.
When Shmidheiser’s duties at the CJ were expanded, he turned over news editor duties to Slaven in 2010. Later, Slaven joined the Commonwealth Journal newspaper staff as a reporter in 2015.
Among the highlights of her career, Slaven traveled to Washington, D.C., covering the U.S. Supreme Court’s review of the 10 Commandments case. In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled that displays of the religious text at Pulaski and McCreary county courthouses were unconstitutional.
Here in Pulaski County, Slaven said some of her favorite stories to cover were Drug Court graduations. “They have always been moving experiences,” she said.
As for the future, Slaven said she is looking forward to the new adventure.
“[They] are new communities to me, but that is an exciting prospect,” she said. “I look forward to getting to meet new people, finding out what issues are important to them, and being able to help the newsroom staff get that information out to the readers.”
