Katie Slone has been on the judge’s bench in the 28th Judicial District Division 2 for 17 years now, and she’ll stay there for another term after Tuesday night.
Slone won big in Pulaski County, with 15,407 votes (88.53%) to opponent Jerald Bryan LeMaster’s 1,997 votes (11.47%).
Results from Rockcastle County were not available as of presstime, but both Slone and LeMaster, a local solo attorney, acknowledged that those numbers wouldn’t change the outcome as determined by Pulaski County voters.
“I’m very excited (to be coming back),” said Slone on Tuesday night. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Pulaski and Rockcastle Counties to the best of my ability. I am also looking forward to working with our newly-elected District Judge (B.J. Hardy) for Division 1.”
Slone was pleased with the campaign overall, saying she wished she could think of a bigger word than “thank you” for her supporters, and said she’s grateful to have the support of so many people in both counties, and for the team of family and friends that helped her in this campaign.
“I have received so many messages along the way of people’s prayers, and that’s meant so much to me,” she said. “God comes first, and He’s been with all of us throughout this entire journey.”
LeMaster was making his first attempt at a political race, and said he feels “fine” about the campaign went.
“I don’t have a bad experience for it, but there was some reticent ‘stand up with me’ — I saw a need that I need to stand up for, but I couldn’t get anyone else to stand up with me,” he said.
He isn’t sure if he’ll try again in the future, saying that it wasn’t a “dream position” he was looking for, but if another position comes up where he thinks he can do better, he may run again.
“It did tell me that I need to do more preparation,” he said, “which I didn’t do this time.”
