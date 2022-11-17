Let’s do the Small Business Bounce again!
The 2022 Somerset Junior Woman’s Club Small Business Bounce Poker Run will be held this weekend, offering the opportunity to have a little fun with one’s shopping — while supporting the businesses that are the backbone of the community.
“We’re real excited to have everybody involved in it, because it’s a fun event,” said Wynona Padgett of the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC). “It’s a way to support as many (small businesses) as possible.”
This Saturday, November 19, participants are welcome to come to the original Baxter’s Coffee location on Ogden Street between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., where they can register for the event. They’ll also get a breakfast snack and drink from Baxter’s, a goodie bag, the first playing card, and all the instructions on where to go and what to do.
Cost is $25 if there’s on person in the vehicle, or $20 for each person if there’s more than one person.
“It’s a little bit more fun when you do it somebody,” said Padgett. “It’s not as much fun to do it by yourself.”
All the playing cards are sealed, so you don’t know what you have until the end, said Padgett, but at each location people stop, they’ll receive another card.
“Of course, we encourage them to do more than just run in and get the card,” said Padgett. “We want them to shop because the whole point is to encourage people to shop local.”
To help that along, prizes will be given out at the end to the carload that spends the most money overall for the day (based on receipts), and the individual person who buys items, with a value of at least $5 per item, from the most individual stores.
“A lot of these places are going to have special discounts just for our participants,” said Padgett, noting that those participating will be identified by special bracelets they’re wearing.
Participating businesses include Baxter’s Coffee, Amon’s Sugar Shack (which will provide lunch), A Bazaar Universe, Bailey Kate Boutique, Casual Sail, Deb’s Boutique and BEAM Designs, Elina Events, The Pink Studio (including the Friends’Mas Faire Market), In the Mix Somerset (along with Just for You Shirts by Samantha), Jazy J’s Boutique (which will also include other vendors), ProTrade BBQ Supply and Hardware, Mustard Seed Trading Company, Sweet Southern Charm Boutique, The Flower Pot Galleria and Eatery, The Mole Hole, The Pink Bee, Thee Ark Christian Book Store, and Treasure Chest Flowers.
At the end of the event, at 5:30 p.m., participants will go to Don Franklin Chevrolet-Buick-GMC with their sealed cards, then they’ll open their envelopes and put together their best hand of cards.
“It’s our experience that there will always be more than one that gets the royal flush, the top hand,” said Padgett. “So if there’s a tie, then we have them draw for a high card out of another deck. ... Any tie will be broken that way.”
Formerly known as the Boutique Bounce Poker Run over the past three times it’s been held, Padgett noted that they wanted to make sure it included small businesses that didn’t necessarily fit the “boutique” model.
“Obviously, Treasure Chest is a florist, not a boutique,” said Padgett. “... ProTrade BBQ Supply and Hardware, obviously not a boutique but they’re a great small business. So that’s why we wanted to change the name of (the event).”
The event, sponsored by the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships, will raise money for Operation Angel Care and other SJWC community projects.
