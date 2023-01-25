The old nursery rhyme says that Thursday’s child has far to go, but this week, it might be that Thursday’s child is fond of snow — for with Thursday is expected to come some of of the white stuff in the air. But don’t expect much to stick.
Meteorologist Ed Ray with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., said that the current weather forecast could result in about a half-inch or so snowfall in Pulaski County today (Thursday).
“We’ve got the storm system moving through; it’s a pretty potent system. It laid a lot of snow up across Ohio and Indiana,” he said. “What we’re waiting for is, we’re waiting for the cold air to come in behind it. There’s going to be a little wrap-around moisture, a little moisture coming off the lake. It’s going to be combined to give us (something) kind of like an extended 24-48 hour period of time with on-and-off snow showers.
“Depending on where the band’s set up, depending on what the temperatures are and how fast things cool off, we may see a half inch of snow or so, especially on the grassy areas and elevated surfaces by Friday morning,” he added. “It looks like your best chance of seeing some type of accumulation will probably be some time through the early morning Thursday to early Thursday evening, somewhere during the day and the afternoon especially.”
Ray noted that a snow shower could come through and give “a good dusting to a half-inch,” and melt quickly because of the ground still being warm.
Temperatures won’t drop that far, a welcome change from the bitter cold of winter’s last major blast back around Christmas. Temperatures Thursday are likely to only get down to about freezing level in the low 30s, and by Friday morning, perhaps to the mid-20s.
It was all a bit up in the air, to to speak, when the Commonwealth Journal spoke with the meteorologist, and he noted that whether there was any threat of freezing surfaces would also “depend on how fast temperatures drop and what time we get the snow showers through here.” Elevated surfaces like a deck are always at risk for slick spots, as are bridges and overpass roads, he noted.
“The thing that’s really tough about this is, it’s all spread out over a period of time,” said Ray. “... The question is, how fast will the ground cool off? Eventually, your pavement temperatures will get close to freezing, you may start to see something stick, but again it’s going to take a while, and a lot of it at first is going to melt. ... It’s really difficult to say. It just depends on how fast the cold air gets in here and how much precipitation we get and when we get it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.