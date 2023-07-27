Locals know it. The Ohio Navy knows it. Now the world knows it.
Somerset is one of the nation's best small towns to visit, according to a Hearst Magazines article from earlier this year that has come to the attention of local tourism officials.
The "See Somerset" Facebook page, operated by the City of Somerset, this week shared an article from goodhousekeeping.com, the website for the popular Good Housekeeping magazine, titled "The Best Small Town to Visit in Every State for a Charming Weekend."
Somerset was the representative for the Bluegrass State, joining the likes of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Mystic, Connecticut; and Sisters, Oregon.
Reads the article, "Situated on the northeastern edge of Lake Cumberland just west of the Daniel Boone National Forest, this bluegrass city is bustling with activities. Locals love the myriad of outdoor events featuring local eats and music, including the annual Foodstock, and Moonlight festivals."
The article is dated April 11, 2023 on the Good Housekeeping website, but originally was published in its sister publication Country Living, which published the article online on February 4 of this year.
"I think it's a great boost for our local economy," said Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Tourism Director. "I was especially happy to see Moonlight and Foodstock highlighted. And it all happened organically. It wasn't a produced or paid-for ad. So we always get really excited when people see what we're doing in downtown Somerset and what we're doing across Pulaski County. It's making a difference."
Ikerd said the article had come as a total surprise to her upon learning about it after a friend tagged her and Michelle Allen, executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a social media post.
She noted the "amazing employees" of the City of Somerset who make possible the community events noted in the article and appreciated that their hard work on these festivals was paying off in the form of national attention.
"To have the stamp of Good Housekeeping approval, I think it carries a lot of credibility," she said. "I think people feel like they can trust that brand, and so seeing that, I feel like that gives us an extra boost to increase our visitation."
The Commonwealth Journal reached out to Hearst Magazines, which publishes both Country Living and Good Housekeeping, to learn more about Somerset was selected, but was unable to learn more about that by presstime.
"We had nothing to do with how they decided that Somerset was one of the best towns, so that's awesome, and it was a surprise to us that we even found that," said Allen. "It's great to see that because of all the changes that are going on downtown, to get a little recognition for that. And then the article too, it talks about some of our other assets that we have besides Lake Cumberland, showing that Somerset is a vital downtown other than just knowing us for our wonderful lake. So when folks see those things and read those things, it really actually helps those (people) that are looking to move here."
Allen noted that on Thursday, a couple from Australia came into her office. They had been to Arkansas visiting a relative; "I don't know why she lives there after I've been to Kentucky," the woman said about her sister, according to Allen. "They were just driving through and wanted to see some of the Daniel Boone National Forest and hit up Cumberland Falls ... but it's articles like that which show people that we do offer a little bit of something for everybody, whether it's domestic or international.
"Any press that we can get that talks positively about our area is always good for tourism, but it's also good for the quality of life for our folks," she added. "It gives us a sense of pride for living here and (the ability to say) 'Heck yeah, we're one of those best towns.'"
Visit https://www.countryliving.com/life/travel/g42201852/best-small-towns-in-america/ to read the entire list.
