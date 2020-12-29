"Everything right now is pretty bleak."
Perhaps not the ideal way to go into a new year, but after 2020, Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks can be excused for feeling that way.
With the calendar about to turn to 2021, local community leaders are looking ahead at what they hope will be a better year. Much progress across the county this past year was interrupted by concerns and restrictions relating to the COVID-19 virus, but even some of Pulaski's smaller communities managed to get some things accomplished.
What they'll be doing in 2021, however, is a bit harder to project.
When asked what projects his incorporated city was looking forward to in the year ahead, Ferguson Mayor Allen Dobbs said there really wasn't anything on deck.
Instead, Dobbs is just hopeful 2021 isn't full of the same challenges this year posed.
"I'm just praying COVID goes away and everything gets back to normal as much as it possibly can," he said. "As far as 2021, we don't really have any specific projects."
If there was a bright spot in 2020, it was the yellow glow of the Dollar General store sign. One of the prolific variety chain's stores opened up on Murphy Avenue this past summer, and for Dobbs, in his 14th year as Ferguson mayor, called it a "blessing and a half."
Added Dobbs, "It's something people have been asking (to have) for years."
In Eubank, Hicks — like Dobbs — didn't have much of great significance on the 2021 docket to talk about. He did say that Eubank is "waiting on some roadwork to be done," involving resurfacing Woodstock Street from the Fire Department out to U.S. 27, as it's "breaking up really bad," he said. Also, Hicks said there will be a couple of culverts that need to be "dug out and redone."
COVID-19 concerns caused some problems in northern Pulaski's Eubank in 2020 — "We did have to close the senior center down, and the park for.a little while," said Hicks — but this holiday season, the Eubank Fire Department helped the town rebound with their annual parade, a festive Christmas Cabin at Eubank City Park, and a beautiful Christmas light display around the park.
"I think we had about 1,900 people come through the Christmas Cabin; that was a big hit. Everybody else closed down, but we kept our (holiday functions) open," said Hicks. "We want to thank the Eubank Fire Department for doing such a good job on the cabin this year."
Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall is looking at two years on the job come January. "It's different than being (a city) commissioner," he said. "I get all the complaints, but I enjoy (the job)."
In 2021, Science Hill — another northern Pulaski community, just south of Eubank — started a water upgrade project, with installation of radial read meters, that will be finished up in early 2021. Also in the works are upgrades to the town's sewer system, which is getting "really old," said Hill. "It will take us all year to do that." All year and probably about $50,000.
The city is also trying to annex property at Ky. 1247 and Spring Street, and will try to clean up some abandoned properties in the downtown area. "That's what everyone wants," said Hill.
In September of 2020, Science Hill School brought in veteran lawman Gary Pence as School Resource Officer — "That was good. We really needed that," said Hall.
On the wishlist for 2021, Hall just wants to improve city infrastructure and maybe hold more live events downtown.
"We used to have Bike Night here," he said. "We'd like to do that kind of stuff again, if we're able."
