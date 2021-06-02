Throughout the decades, people have made their voices heard and their votes count. Now, residents of Pulaski and surrounding areas have the opportunity to learn from those voices of the past when a Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” visits Somerset.
The exhibit will be set up in the Lobby of the Center for Rural Development from June 19 through July 24. It is a free event.
It will kick off with an opening reception to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Then, the exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and during extended evening and weekend hours when the building is open to the general public.
Laura Glover, director of Marketing, Events and Community Services at the Center for Rural Development, said the Center was honored and excited to be hosting the exhibit, especially seeing as how this is only one of six stops for it in Kentucky.
She said that “Voices and Votes” was described by the Smithsonian as examining “the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of government, ‘of, by, and for the people,’ and how each generation since continues to question how to form ‘a more perfect union.’”
Glover said it was an excellent way of teaching children more about civil rights and the process of casting ballots.
“I think it allows us to reflect on the history and explore what it means to participate in the government,” Glover said. “What [the Smithsonian] wrote is, ‘It explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country.’”
The exhibition includes historical and contemporary photos, educational and archival video, and campaign items like souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material.
Along with the Center for Rural Development and the Smithsonian, Kentucky Humanities and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) are sponsoring the event.
“The Center really wants to thank all those sponsors,” Glover said.
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler stated in a SPEDA press release, “Ultimately our goal at SPEDA is to enhance the quality of life for the people of our community, and we can do that by bringing them experiences that promote civic responsibility and explore our American story. Anytime we can bring people together to celebrate their heritage, we’re accomplishing a part of our mission.”
Additionally, Glover credited Somerset Community College Director of Equity and Inclusion Elaine Wilson with bringing the Smithsonian project to the Center’s attention, allowing the Center to apply to host it.
Glover said that any groups, such as school groups, civic groups or the like, that want to set up a special viewing of the exhibition can contact the Center at 606-677-6001 and ask for her.
Also, as part of the Somerset showing, Glover said that community members have been doing art projects for voting and campaign informational items that will be added to the exhibit to localize it. Local children are also welcome to make voting buttons.
Glover said that anyone who knows a child that would like to participate in either of these projects can call 606-677-6001 as well. The Center will supply the materials for both projects.
