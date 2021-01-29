All is not harmonious at Southern Middle School with regards to music education.
After announcing plans to move band and choir classes to an afterschool schedule, the school — part of the Pulaski County School System — has received pushback from music parents and students, including a petition being circulated around social media.
Traditionally, band and chorus classes are held during the school day; kids committed to either take that class every year they're at a school, further developing their musical skills throughout their time at the school.
Concerned parties wishing to remain anonymous first contacted the Commonwealth Journal early in the week, reporting that the school was apparently looking to do away with the band and choir programs. The Commonwealth Journal contacted first Southern Middle Principal William Sims, who responded only that the school was "absolutely and unequivocally not" getting rid of those programs. A call to Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson received a repeat of that statement, and bit more clarification from the school's end.
"I think what Mr. Sims is trying to accomplish is to rearrange the schedule so he can accommodate more students in general in music courses as opposed to just focusing on band members during the day," said Richardson."You have general band for general music purposes. Then you have performance band, percussion band, different bands. All those things, the band director gets a stipend for for afterschool programs. Mr. Sims is asking to include more general music students for the band director to teach during the day and move some band activities afterschool. They're not being cut, we're rearranging the schedule to meet the needs of more students."
Richardson said that the plan was "not set in stone," but that a plan was being worked on for next year.
"We're working to try to come up with the best solution to meet everyone's needs," he said.
In the meantime, word of the potential threat to the school's music programs as academic courses was getting around, with a petition started by Southwestern Junior Audrey Stewart, "Save Southern Middle School's music program," on change.org. The petition has been shared numerous times, both by members of the school community and the area's greater arts community, and had received just under 2,400 signatures by the time of this writing Friday afternoon.
The petition reads, in part:
"Southern Middle School is moving their music programs, both choir and band, to entirely after school practices. This will be detrimental to their band program for years to come and may completely destroy it.
"Music is many people's entire lives and their careers, without the beginning band program being accessible to all students it will tremendous negative affect on those people and will completely wipe out an entire generation in our community of musicians. The Pulaski county band and choir programs have created so many amazing musicians with just in the past 2 years alone. Southwestern High school has had over 6 students receive a full ride scholarship for music! From the dawn of time music has had the power to form relationships, create life lasting bonds, and help individuals have a sense of control over their lives. The community is filled with nothing short of love and mind-blowing support for these musicians. Citizens of our city, who don't even have kids in these programs come out to watch their concerts because they can see their overwhelming potential! Why should we allow these opportunities to be snatched way from them?
"Their reasoning is that the music arts programs are distracting kids from their studies but if that's true why have studies shown for years that students in band have higher test scores? Studies by the University of Montreal, Northwestern and the Society of Neuroscience all told that in, different ways, skills learned by playing an instrument make you smarter. On average people who play instruments have an IQ seven points smarter than the average person. The University of British Columbia did a study that showed students who take music courses score significantly better on math, science and English exams than their non-musical peers. The Southwestern Marching band went to Bands of America in 2018, the first year with our current band director which is a very hard thing to do without skill and dedication and if the students at Southern Middle that participate in the marching band have the skill, intelligence, and commitment to do that then they have the intelligence to know that a school-life balance is necessary and they won't be distracted from their studies when it counts. The idea that the Southern Middle School administration thinks that music is an expendable program that can be moved to only after school, completely taking it away from many students who would be great if it wasn't an extra curricular, is disrespectful and downgrading to young musicians and their futures."
With more attention drawn to the issue, the Commonwealth Journal contacted Richardson and Sims again for further comment.
"People are all worked up out of shape right now," said Richardson. "Right now, we're in the planning stages. We're trying to plan for next year. A lot of discussion has to go on, a lot of talking has to happen, and we're trying to look at different aspects. I understand people are passionate about this."
Richardson stressed that he isn't opposed to music courses – he's had two of his own children in chorus — and that this is a decision that is made at the school level, with that school's administration and Site-Based Decision Making council, not at the school board level. He recently touched base with Sims to get more clarification on what the school was wanting to do — still in the planning stages — and explained it to the Commonwealth Journal.
"With the way the middle school schedules are set up, currently those students taking chorus and band are locked into those classes and don't get the opportunity to take any other exploratory class for three years," he said, giving examples of Art or Technology as other such classes. "If they stay on that track, they'll never have those other classes. It also knocks them out of intervention services. There's been a lot of learning loss because of COVID, but this is us trying to find methods to avoid that learning loss."
He added, "I understand this is something that's been done this way for many years. I realize it may come as a shock to those in the arts community or those that are thoughtful about the arts. We're not trying to do away with them, we're just trying to address some needs and do it in a different way. In no way would we ever do away with music programs at the middle school."
Another phone call to Sims saw the Commonwealth Journal directed to a post made on the Southern Middle School website (www.pulaski.net/2/home), which includes the following information (go to the website to read the full post):
"There has been much miscommunication about band and choir at SMS on social media, specifically with the band program. First, General Music class has, and will always, remain a part of our Exploratory rotation for every one of our SMS students. Secondly, band and choir have NOT been canceled. Quite to the contrary, we are adding two more instructors for our after-school band program to make it even better! This will enable us to divide students into three band levels with quality instructors (not necessarily by grade) to even better serve their musical needs, something we have not done, and we simply can't ever do, having band during school. (For example, a 6th grade student that comes in next year that is gifted and well beyond his/her 6th grade beginner counterparts would be able to excel by moving to the 'Advanced' band group.) We are simply moving these to after school to increase the success in all areas of our students’ needs.
"This is a two-year plan in part to compensate for the terrible effects that the pandemic has forced all of our students into, doing their best to learn virtually either part or all of this year, not to mention the last nine weeks of the 2019-2020 school year. It is obviously well-documented that even at its best, virtual learning does not compare to in-person learning, and even our in-person learning has had complications. Unfortunately, this has placed all students behind from a small degree to very large ones. This after school decision ensures that not only will all of our students receive all of their Exploratory classes (General Music, P.E., Art, Technology, and STEM), but that all students will also take part in our vital Reading and Math Enrichment and/or RTI classes, which they desperately cannot miss. Band and/or Choir during the day eliminates these other options from students. Under current situations, band and choir miss out on these classes completely."
The website post presents the potential positives, saying there's a "very good chance that this new setup will be able to attract even more members, and with three instructors, be able to take our band program at SMS to a level we didn’t envision in the past years," and that the programs "will grow stronger and more robust than ever before."
It adds, "This is new, and new is sometimes scary. But this decision is made after many hours of consultation with key Central Office personnel, and we all agree that we know this is the best decision for our students’ academic needs, as well as their outside interests."
Those more intimately involved in the band programs at Southern Middle and Southwestern High School do not share the same outlook.
"The administration plans to make (band and chorus) an extracurricular activity. However, that doesn't work for music programs," said Christa Burton, outgoing president of the Southwestern High School Band Boosters. "First of all, a lot of kids don't have the support they need to do any sort of after school activity, especially at the middle school level. Also, you can't go into high school band without a curricular class behind you and start into a music program. They wouldn't be able to compete."
Burton pointed to the difference band had on her son Garrett, who went through that program with Southern Middle and Southwestern. Garrett changed schools in junior high after getting bullied and playing sports primarily at his old school.
"When I went to Southern Middle and started in their program and met (teacher) Adam Hopper, it (changed my life)," said Garrett Burton, now 21 and looking to get into teaching himself. "The high school program had me to come up and play (while at Southern). If not for the classtime, there's no way I'd have been able to learn and play on the level with the high school kids. ... It just doesn't work that way."
Christa Burton said she understands the effect that coronavirus restrictions had and that the principal is "trying to do what's best" for the kids at his school. But "when you pull that class out, you're going to lose as a whole. Even if they to save it as a temporary thing, it hurts (the program) badly."
Current Band Booster president Holly Chamley said that moving band afterschool means "the number of students who can attend will be greatly reduced. ... There's not going to be enough kids to maintain the program." Many parents depend on bus transportation to get kids to and from school — and unlike with high school marching band afterschool, no middle school kids will be driving themselves — and other students will have to choose between band and sports, whereas now they can do both.
Chamley also pointed out how financially beneficial a strong band program is, in providing scholarships for students.
"It's a stepping stone for the rest of their life," she said. "Some (scholarships) are full rides. It all begins at middle school. Once that is cut off, it trickles into the (high school) band program. ... It will hurt kids financially."
Added Garrett Burton, who said the program has "easily cleared" over $800,000 in scholarship money for its students, "That's huge for kids in this area. A really good friend of mine got almost a full scholarship to Louisville from choir. ... If it wasn't for middle school, she wouldn't have had what she needed to go on into high school and get (that money)."
Chamley and Christa Burton also stressed the family nature of the band program, and how that can help kids emotionally who may be struggling.
"I may be the only family some of these kids have (as a booster)," said Burton. "(Band) helps not just academically but with mental health issues."
Samantha Pawlik, a Senior at Southwestern and SMS band alum, told the Commonwealth Journal that her in-school band experience was "a vital part" of making her who she is today.
"Middle school years are awkward for most people, but band gave so many of us a sense of belonging and something to look forward to everyday," she said. "Even being a high-performing student, band taught me so many lessons and skills that I never would’ve learned from any other class. The choice to make band after-school not only would be detrimental to the program at the middle school level because of many low-income students who don’t have reliable transportation, but would also hinder growth at the high school level for years to come."
For all ensemble musicians, it's critically important to be on the same page — and right now, that isn't the case with Southern Middle's administration and those involved in the district's music programs. Whether the school will stay with its plans remains to be seen, but those opposed to changing the way students experience music education at the school intend on being heard loudly and clearly.
"I've tried to make contact with the school and have not been able to get through; I'm sure they're getting overwhelming number of calls," said Chamley on Friday. "This is something I'll fight for as a booster. I'll be right behind the kids."
