“It’s just a good, decent wintertime snow,” according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Ray. Of course, the Jackson-based meteorologist may have a different outlook on the winter storm that is predicted to reach the area tomorrow morning than some people would have.
For example, the officials at all three public school districts – Pulaski, Somerset Independent and Science Hill Independent – decided Wednesday to make Thursday a Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) day.
Ray said that as of Wednesday afternoon, it looked like Pulaski should get 4 inches of the white stuff, although that was “trending upward,” meaning that more accumulation may be forecast as experts know more about the storm.
Pulaski should start seeing snow fall around mid-morning, he said, maybe around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
However, surface temperatures will still be warm during the first few flakes thanks to Wednesday’s 50-degree high, which means it will melt off easily at first.
There will come a time, though, where the snow fall will overcome surface temperatures, and untreated roadways will become covered, he said.
The winter storm should be finished by midnight, he said. “It looks like it’s going to be about a 12-hour type event.”
The problems that arise from this storm include both the possibility of roads, especially untreated rural roads, may become slick, plus the dip in temperatures, which means overnight lows may get into the single digits.
As far as travel, Ray said the best policy was to do what one normally does during a snow.
“Drive slow. Give yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Be careful, and if you don’t have to get out, don’t get out.”
He added, “I know the road transportation department’s really good around this part of the country. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, they’re pretty awesome guys and they really do a good job. They do about as good a job as I’ve ever seen.”
Speaking about transportation, the City of Somerset posted on Facebook Wednesday asking people to park their vehicles off of the street if possible to allow snow plows to be able to work without obstacles.
Also on Wednesday, Pulaski 911/Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross echoed Ray’s request to stay off the roads unless necessary, and said to take extra blankets and food along with you if you do get out, just in case.
He added that if you do get into trouble out on the road, be aware that it could be a while for emergency services to get to you because they may have other emergency calls to handle.
The Kentucky State Police issued winter driving tips in which they suggest that along with blankets, motorist should bring a cell phone charger, first aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel and a flashlight with extra batteries.
KSP also asked Kentuckians to avoid calling 911 to obtain weather and road conditions. KSP will use Facebook, Twitter and its website to share winter weather updates.
And finally, Ray added, “If you do need to get out, it’s always good to let someone know where you’re going to go, when you expect to be there and when you expect to be back.”
The highs for Friday are expected to remain on the cold side – below freezing. The good news is that Saturday and Sunday are expected to warm up, with Saturday’s high in the upper 40s and Sunday’s high possibly reaching 50 degrees.
Ray also said that the rain expected on Saturday night and Sunday morning would help melt off any remaining snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.