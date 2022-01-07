Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra famously sang that snow makes it a “marshmallow world in the winter” — and Pulaski County got the equivalent of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man crashing into town on Thursday.
Starting Thursday afternoon and and lasting well into the night — indeed, to some degree, even into the next day — the skies opened and dumped a tremendous amount of snow on the area, creating picture-perfect yards and hazardous road conditions.
Early forecasts called for up to about four inches of snow, if that, in Pulaski County. However, as Alex Vorst, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., put it, “we did (see) an uptick of snow amounts across the area Wednesday night as models became a little bit more clear on what was going to happen, and snow totals overall went up.”
Collectively, Pulaski County got around four to six inches of snow, said Vorst — though scroll around social media, and you’ll find locals who thought there to be more than that. But Vorst said that’s based on “reports we got and people that we called.”
The bulk of the fast-falling snow went through Thursday evening, “moving out of Pike County about 8:30 or 9 p.m.”, noted Vorst. However, lighter flakes continued to drop from the sky even through Friday morning.
“Those are some remaining upslope snow flurries,” he said, calling that they would taper off Friday afternoon, which they did as the sun came out and started to melt what was on the ground.
Still, temperatures were cold during this weather event — down to around 10 to 12 degrees, said Vorst. That presented a challenge for the road crews out trying to make it so Pulaskians could drive if they needed to — though motorists were urged by officials to stay off roads unless absolutely necessary, and many businesses closed early on Thursday.
“The county (road crew) was out all day (Thursday), off and on throughout the night as needed,” said Aaron Ross, Pulaski 911/Emergency Management Director. “With the freezing temperatures, that really impacted us and the effectiveness of salt. When it gets much below freezing, it starts losing its (effectiveness). It still works, but once it gets cold, you’ve got to put so much more down.”
At least ice wasn’t a problem, as with last winter’s blast of frozen rain. Some roads were slicker than others, and at spots in Pulaski County there were reports of cars having difficulty getting up hills, but as Vorst noted, it was a “fine, lighter snow” with rations of 13 to 15 inches of snow for every inch of rain, so results were fluffier than they were slippery.
Ross said that the county road department hit “pretty much every road in the county” on Thursday, then came back out around 6:30 a.m. and went backtracking over the road.
“Throughout the years of doing this, the county road department has a pretty good idea of where they need to go first, where they need to hit four times rather than once or twice,” said Ross. “We received complaints here or there. A lot of them were about side roads that the road department just missed. Driving in the snow like this, it’s hard enough to drive in it, even harder to plow and try to watch out for everything. They missed some roads but are backtracking and getting those roads (on Friday).”
Speaking of having difficulty driving, Ross said that Thursday was “the day for vehicle accidents,” with multiple crashes on snowy roads all across the county.
“I don’t know how many times fire departments and law enforcement shut down the roadways,” said Ross. “Ky. 80 was shut down a time or two, and South U.S. 27 was shut down once or twice. ... There were multiple fire departments out at the same time handling those incidents.”
He noted that Ky. 80 was shut down for a while due to semi-trucks being unable to move; the state highway department had trucks come to get material back on the roadways to open them back up.
Meanwhile, emergency crews and the likes of the the county’s Rescue Squad and Special Response Team were out running dialysis patients to treatment, and taking nursing home and medical center employees to work and back home, said Ross.
But after Friday, things should get back to normal, as Ross said that day that the county road department is making “pretty good progress” from his talks with roads crews and county officials.
“There’s going to be some snow-covered roads, but they will be passable,” he said. “Maybe not for all vehicles, but for emergency personnel to get in and out with no issue.”
Vorst noted that the event wasn’t a record-breaking one for this point in the year, off by about an inch-and-a-half or so, but “it was a pretty significant event for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.