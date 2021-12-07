It shouldn’t amount to much, but Pulaski may be getting ready to see the first snowflakes of the winter season.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, there was a 30 percent chance of snow Tuesday night, and a 20 percent chance of it showing up before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
But, as Somerset Street Department Superintendent David Hargis put it, the weather for the rest of the week is “literally all over the map.”
Or, as Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price reminded, “In Kentucky, they always say, if you don’t like the weather just wait till tomorrow.”
The highs go back into the 60s, before Saturday evening and Sunday morning bring another chance of snow.
Then it’s back into the 60s for next week.
Even though the promise of snow in the near future shouldn’t cause alarm, that doesn’t mean it isn’t too early to be prepared for potential winter weather.
In the case of county government, Price said the Pulaski Road Department begins preparing as early as April, by buying salt very early in the year.
That’s because Morton, their supplier, is the major hazard road salt provider for the country, and it pays to request that salt early so the county knows they have it.
Price said the county has 750 tons of salt in stock, with 800 tons more in reserve if needed.
Hargis said the Somerset department has 850 tons of salt on hand.
Both reminded that last year’s snow season brewed up several nasty snow and ice storms, including a couple in early February that caused major damage.
Hargis said the city used around 550 tons of salt last year, but called it a rough winter.
“We had a few pretty tough snows, even Christmas Eve and Christmas Day last year, if you will recall. But we have a job to do so that’s what we do.”
Christmas came early for the street department, since workers there have some new equipment in the form of electric salt spreaders.
This has caused a conflict of emotions in Hargis.
“There’s part of me that’s kind of anxious to try them out and see how they work, because we had a lot of issues out of our gas ones last winter,” he said
At the same time, “I’d rather try it out next year,” he laughed, “but we can’t control that, so we’ll react to what we know is going to be here.”
He explained that the old spreaders had a chain that “spits the salt out” that was driven by a gas motor like one would find on a lawnmower. The new spreaders are all-electric, so Hargis’ hope is that they will not only work better, but they will run quieter.
“Perhaps when they’re out at 3 o’clock in the morning, [people at home] won’t hear our salt spreaders running. I don’t know that factually, but I believe they will be considerably quieter than what the gas ones are.”
On the county’s side, Price said they had six or seven pieces of equipment in each of the five districts, plus they keep several pieces of equipment in at night just in case there’s and event in which they are needed.
“We’ve got the number one [amount of] road miles in a county in the state of Kentucky, and a lot of our miles are in rural areas that are tree covered,” Price said. “It doesn’t take but a very little accumulation to make it unsafe for school buses and our emergencies services, or for people commuting to and from work.”
But, he pointed out, “We have a higher level of networking with our Emergency Operations Center, now. For example, we meet with the state and the city, so we have a greater continuity of services at any given time. So that’s a positive for our community.”
There are things that the community can do to help workers in return, both men said.
Hargis had a request for city residents. “If they see a snow forecast that could be substantial, say above three or four inches, we ask if at all possible they park their vehicles off the street. It creates such a nightmare for my guys to start plowing and then have all these cars parked in the way.”
He added that he understands that its not possible for everyone, but asks that those who can park elsewhere, please stay off the streets.
Price asked the public to contact 911 if they see a potential hazard or problem due to weather, such as falling limbs or downed power lines.
He also asked that residents be prepared if winter weather is expected and to plan ahead for it.
“If you can’t get out, we’re prepared to transport essential services to you,” he said.
