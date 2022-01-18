How about some more snow?
There are years in Pulaski County where calling for even an inch or two of snow is cause for celebration from those who like their winters white. In frigid 2022? An inch or two is a mere pittance.
Yet, that's what Pulaski is looking at, as a call for snow late on Wednesday is in the latest forecasts. Just don't expect the snowfall to be quite so prolific this time around.
"Right now, it looks like you'll see some rain move in, mid-day to early afternoon," said meteorologist Jon Pelton with the It should stay rain until after dark. Once you get closer to between 10 p.m. and midnight, you'll start to see a changeover to snow. office in Jackson, Ky. "It should stay rain until after dark. Once you get closer to between 10 p.m. and midnight, you'll start to see a changeover to snow."
It won't last long; Pelton said that snow will likely "wind down before sunrise."
Areas north of Pulaski are more likely to get higher inch counts of snow, but this time Somerset will be spared; "around an inch is what we're expecting," said Pelton for Pulaski's projection. Maybe as much two inches, he added, but don't expect much more than that.
With the rain coming in first, is ice a threat? Pelton said there may be "a little bit of freezing rain," but there doesn't look to be much accumulation of ice either.
Of course, with all the snow that came down Sunday, Pulaski County isn't quite totally thawed out yet. So Wednesday's snow will only be adding to the mess that's still there, particularly in more rural areas of the county.
Dan Price, Deputy Judge-Executive for Pulaski County, said county road crews were able to cover most of their territory in the last few days, but they're still cleaning up certain spots — "(Places) maybe a new driver forgot about; there are only so many places you can see in the middle of the night, (especially) if a road sign is down," he noted.
More severe winter weather will make that more challenging. "When the temperatures are freezing, you just can't get the material to move off the roadways as easily," said Price. "There's an old saying, 'If the snow don't leave in a hurry, there'll be more coming."
With so many people living in rural areas where roads are still hard to pass, county crews and volunteers continue to be busy, running patients to dialysis appointments and the like, said Price.
"Hopefully by this weekend, we should be back in pretty good shape," he said.
