After heavier than normal snows dominated the first part of January, predictions of about an inch or so giving the area a light dusting this past weekend allowed Pulaski Countians to let their guard down.
They shouldn’t have.
The snow hit hard and fast Friday evening, after falling at a less threatening rate earlier in the day. In mere minutes, a relatively clear business stretch of U.S. 27 was completely covered. Even the area’s road crews were taken somewhat by surprise, having not pre-treated the roadways based on the more modest forecasts they’d been following.
“We think the weather people kinda missed that one a little bit,” said a pleasant-natured Amber Hale, Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 office here in Somerset.
David Hargis, Street Department Superintendent for the City of Somerset, agreed that the snow’s intensity came as a surprise.
“We monitor forecasts from various entities, and none of them had this,” he said. “It was giving up to just a small amount of snow — and then all of a sudden, it wasn’t a small amount of snow.”
Ultimately, according to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., Pulaski County saw two to three inches of snow in different areas around the county — but it was the way it hit the roads that made for the biggest challenges, as traffic found itself in treacherous conditions Friday night.
Despite the surprise attack by the snow, road crews leapt into action as quickly as possible. Hale said her department’s crews stayed on Friday afternoon rather than going home, and were able to mobilize as soon as it was evident the snow would be sticking to the roads.
“It was one of those (snows) that came down heavy and hard at times, and would cover up before you could get back around to cleaning it all,” said Hale, whose office covers major state and national roads in the county, including U.S. 27. “That was the worst part about it.”
Hale said there was still salt left on the roads from previous snow events, and when snow comes in wet as it did this time, it’s possible the existing salt would wash off. And the temperatures were so cold, that reduced the effectiveness of the salt.
Hargis, like Hale, was pleased with his crews’ reaction to the wintry onslaught. “We handled it very well. We were fortunate that it was on a Friday night, Saturday morning, as it did not have near the impact on commuters as it would if it had been during the week.”
During the winter, Hargis’ department has a discussion every evening when some kind of weather event is expected, reminding street personnel to “be alert.” And they were, said Hargis.
“We were able to mobilize very quickly,” he said. “We were here by around 7:30 p.m. Friday and we started working and worked until about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.”
So what’s next? Social media has already been abuzz with forecasts for another winter weather event starting Wednesday. Maps being shared are all over the, well, map — some show southern Kentucky experiencing mainly rain, with most actual snow to the north; others have had the area getting as much as 18 inches dumped on it this week.
Meteorologist Haley Stuckey with the National Weather Service office in Jackson said that it appears that the rain is the thing, and it will start around Wednesday afternoon. “Our main concern for this really is locally heavy rainfall; that could lead to some high-water concerns for a few locations,” she said. “As the front passes through, it’s kind of a slow-moving front that takes its time coming through, late Wednesday through Thursday.”
Once that passes, there will be low-level cold air, and a period of several hours Thursday night where we could see freezing rain and sleet, said Stuckey. She noted that there’s uncertainty about how fast that moves in and how deep the layer is that could change the precipitation to something more slippery, “but that’s generally what we’re looking at.”
It’s difficult to say right now when that will be, but it’s likely in the later hours on Thursday. As far as whether or not to prepare for ice Friday morning, Stuckey just advised motorists to pay attention to the forecast and any potential changes it may see.
Will Pulaski see any snow from this? “Maybe, but generally no,” said Stuckey. “... The heavy snow is generally accepted to stay north of our area, particularly north of (Pulaski).”
Hargis said he’s continuing to monitor this coming event, and finds himself as concerned about flooding as he would be with snow. Also, “the ice is much more concerning than snow,” he said. “It’s according to who you read. We read and look at many different forecasts, and some of them them are all over the map. But right now it looks like more of a rain event than anything else. So we will be alert to flooding as well.”
“We’re keeping an eye on it,” added Hale. “I hope it’s more rain than ice. I don’t want the ice. ... We’re planning accordingly.”
