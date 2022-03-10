The bigger numbers catch the eye quicker than the smaller ones, particularly when it comes to snow accumulation.
On Wednesday, the Commonwealth Journal spoke with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., about this weekend’s wallop of wintry weather. Meteorologist Jane Marie Wix was pretty confident in the agency’s forecast of two to two-and-a-half inches of snow on the way early Saturday morning, maybe up to three inches in isolated spots. That outlook had held steady and she didn’t seem to anticipate it changing much.
State TV forecasts that found their way onto Facebook were more spectacular, however, with Pulaski County in the range marked “3-6 inches,” with some of the county perhaps even higher than that. And while two inches is troublesome enough, six inches is in “snowmageddon” territory in southern Kentucky — so that’s what generates the most online chatter.
So has the forecast changed that much in a matter of hours? Or is the National Weather Service still holding steady on a more conservative number?
The answer: If you’re in Pulaski County, you’re still probably looking at the lower end of the accumulation scale.
“Right now, our forecast is around three inches,” said meteorologist Adam Batz on Thursday afternoon, asked about Pulaski County specifically. “Overall for eastern Kentucky, we’re generally looking at totals in the three-to-six inch range. … Based on the current forecast, I would hedge toward the lower end for Somerset.
“The thing is, with how complex this system is, we’re looking at temperatures Friday in the mid-60s, so our ground temperatures are going to be rather warm,” he added. “So it’s going to take a decent snowfall rate to cool those off and get any accumulation. When we’re forecasting this, we’re looking at accumulation on the grass or an elevated surface, surfaces that can cool off more quickly. For the roads, we’re expecting kind of a slushy mess.”
That is, when the rain transitions to snow in the early morning hours Saturday, it will immediately start melting due to the warm temperatures that came before the blast of cold. “So that impacts your totals,” said Batz. “It’s snowing for a longer period of time and may have hit the ground, but when we’re done, looking at totals, it’s probably going to be a little bit less.”
Saturday will stay cold, with temperatures in the upper 20s, low 30s at the high mark, but Sunday will be warmer, with those numbers jumping up into the mid-40s.
“It’s going to change rather quickly,” he said.
