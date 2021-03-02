A missing woman was swiftly located by the Pulaski County Sheriff's office after her vehicle was discovered under suspicious circumstances.
According to the sheriff's office, at 6:47 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 911 dispatch received a call regarding an abandoned car in the driveway of a Ky. 328 residence, in northern Pulaski close to Lincoln and Rockcastle Counties. The motor was still running on the car.
Sgt. Zach Mayfield and Deputy Kyle Edwards were dispatched to the area along with members of the Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
Deputies soon learned that the driver was a female in her late 60s, and suffered from some type of dementia, according to the Sheriff's Office. They believed she had wandered off into the area on foot — one of mostly farmland and pastures with patches of wooded areas around.
Major Jeff Hancock of the Sheriff's Office noted to the Commonwealth Journal that the woman, a resident of Lincoln County, was believed to have left home around 3 a.m. She then parked in the individual's driveway and went off walking, apparently under some kind of confusion.
Hancock said it's unknown if she had a specific reason for leaving the house and then stopping and going out on foot.
Deputy Jon Williams, a pilot for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, activated the "Air 1" helicopter unit, and went to search the area from the air.
At approximately 8:35 a.m., Williams and Lt. Cary York spotted the female standing next to a patch of woods in an open field.
Williams was able to land the helicopter, and York exited it to contact the woman, then escort her to awaiting deputies. She was then taken to a location where family members are waiting for her.
The woman was unharmed, other than a complaint that her feet were cold, said Hancock.
The identity of the woman was not released by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
