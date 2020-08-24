A Somerset man was detained at gunpoint by a homeowner after attempting to steal a vehicle, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Derrick J. Johnson, 28, Barnett Street, was taken into custody and charged with multiple criminal offenses. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, Deputies Zach Mayfield and Branson Patterson responded to a 911 call regarding a homeowner holding a subject at gunpoint in the 800 block of Stewart Road, five miles east of Somerset.
Upon arrival, the deputies found Johnson being held there by the homeowner as reported, according to the sheriff's office.
Johnson was discovered inside the resident's vehicle attempting to alter the ignition system in order to steal the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office, which said that one of the truck's windows had been broken to gain entry.
Johnson was charged with the following:
1. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto — $500 or more but under $10,000 (Attempt).
2. First-Degree Criminal Mischief
3. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others U/$500
4. Possession of Burglary Tools
5. Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess
The investigation is continuing by Deputy Zach Mayfield of the Sheriff's Office.
