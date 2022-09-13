Somerset residents brought up their concerns about the number of residential sober living homes within their neighborhood at Monday’s City Council meeting, which has left officials with the question of how to support those who want help and live in such residences temporarily, but at the same time ensure the safety of other residents of that area.
Kristi Jenkins, a resident who lives on North Main Street (in the area north of the Ky. 80 bypass), came before the council to raise her concerns about the number of residential facilities in a small area of her neighborhood.
Jenkins stated there were two residences across the street from her, side-by-side, while a third home is in the process of being bought.
She noted that the person operating the homes is also connected to Lake Cumberland Recovery, the facility located in downtown Somerset, across the street from Dairy Queen.
“The commercial vehicles with their [Lake Cumberland Recovery’s] logo and their name pick up residents in the mornings and run routes throughout the day, deliver them home in the evenings. We have now probably getting close to 30 to 35 people living in two single family homes,” Jenkins said.
She added: “This is not about being negative towards those individuals who are seeking help. Good for them. I’m a teacher. I am a lifelong educator, so I believe in second chances. … I think one in our neighborhood is certainly welcome. Three consecutive in what’s equal to less than a city block seems excessive.”
Representatives of Lake Cumberland Recovery confirmed that there are two homes being operated in that area of North Main, with the third sale in progress. However, they denied that there were as many as “30 to 35” living in the homes.
Sober living homes are meant to be places where patients can live after getting out of a treatment facility, helping prevent them from having to go back to living conditions that might have contributed to their addiction.
The person operating those homes, Mikkle Hampton, is the pastor of Pisgah Presbyterian Church as well as being the CEO for Lake Cumberland Recovery.
“We are doing everything we can to be good stewards of the community while also getting those suffering from substance abuse disorders the help they need,” Hampton said on Tuesday. “I am happy to work closely with Mayor [Alan] Keck and the City Council to address any questions or concerns they may have.
"As a business owner and property owner, I’m paying occupational taxes for all my employees, many of whom reside and live at the sober living houses in question," he added. "These folks are trying to do better and are seeking to become productive members of society. I was afforded that chance by this community and I’m proud to provide that chance to those desperately seeking to change their lives for the better.”
At the city council meeting, Jenkins said councilors need to look at whether the collection of living expenses means those homes should be considered a “business” rather than a single-family dwelling, as it is currently zoned.
“I want this to be my home for the next 30 years, and I think we need to address it, as a city,” Jenkins said. “I think that we need to address that there has to be something that could be done to regulate it.”
Mayor Keck noted that it was possible to be concerned about helping those struggling with addiction and still want to keep the safety of surrounding residents in mind.
“It doesn’t make us lack compassion when we also want to ensure that our grandmother and somebody who’s lived on that street for 32 years wants to feel safe coming out of their house. … We can have compassion for folks that battle substance abuse and also want to preserve the rights and liberties of our homeowners in this community,” Keck said.
“…With that said, though, what we’re not willing to do is just shrug our shoulders and hope things get better.”
He noted that the city has a nuisance ordinance that ensure that residents cannot be arrested for certain crimes – drug abuse, prostitution or gambling – without penalties to the owner.
But as for the idea of regulating or zoning-out sober living homes, both Keck and City Attorney John Adams said state laws are in place to prevent that.
People who are battling addiction are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
“We can’t zone these types of use of the property out, because cities that have tried have been found in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Adams said.
Kentucky Revised Statute 100.982 was amended in 2015 to remove wording that would exempt recovering drug addicts from ADA protection.
What the city can look into is the number of people living in a home, Keck said.
“We’re going to aggressively seek ways to ensure that those who are seeking help have the opportunity to do so, but with that, the community – our city – will hold those who are choosing to make a living in this manner accountable to ensure you don’t have 30 people in a single-dwelling house. If that’s the case, we’ll look into it more aggressively,” Keck said.
On Tuesday, City Building Inspector Joe Lyons said that there is no rule in the residential building code that dictates how many people can live within a residence, only that it says “one or more” people.
He said there is a code stating that there must be 50 square feet of space per occupant within a bedroom, meaning more than one person can occupy a bedroom as long as there is enough space for them within that room.
