It was a bit hard to tell the difference between man-made and natural fireworks during the Independence Day festivities, but rest assured, explosions were made.
For many, the day began in Eubank. At 11 a.m., a steady procession of Eubank citizens drove past in various vehicles. Most of the vehicles adorned flags or other patriotic imagery. Some citizens, including Somerset citizen Abigail Pyles, rode on horseback.
Beauty pageant winners from Eubank's pageants on Friday night rode by and gazed out from atop their vehicles, waving dutifully as their subjects applauded.
Candy was thrown out, and kids (and their parents) ran out into the street to get a handful.
The parade ended at Eubank City Park where more festivities were held all day long. Activities included classic carnival games like High Striker, which allows children to indulge in their favorite activity — waving around a heavy object. Kids who rang the bell were awarded a toy. A favorite toy picked out that day were inflatable gray-style aliens.
Axe throwing was another attraction where kids took turns throwing tomahawks at a wooden target with concentric rings painted on.
If you were worn out by the activities, you had more than enough food for a refuel. Cotton candy, hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn were all favorites. World-famous Kona Ice also had a truck make an appearance, perfect to cool off after a long day of play.
Way on the other side of Pulaski County sits the Harbor Restaurant located at Lee’s Ford Resort Marina. Situated right on the lakeside, eaters can gaze out and enjoy an excellent view of Lake Cumberland as boats zigzag past each other.
Playing that night was live country music. Many of the bandmates were family. These included Jessalynn Foster, Jordan Foster, and Justin Foster. Hannah Howard, Michael Jones, and Tyler Marcum rounded out the band.
The crowd seemed to enjoy the performance, and thanks to the friendly bar service of the Harbor Restaurant, the longer the band played, the better they sounded.
After the band finished playing, a fireworks show filled up the sky over Lake Cumberland.
At the same time, back at the other end of Pulaski County, Eubank Park closed up their festivities where hundreds of citizens sat on picnic blankets and lawn chairs on the grass and watched fireworks explode over the trees.
Despite the torrent that came down in the middle of the day, they sky was clear as could be for the Pulaski Countians to enjoy their independence.
