Somerset Mayor Alan Keck got the star treatment after Monday’s City Council, as he got to take a ride in a state-of-the-art concept car.
That car was created by the Solar Jumpers, a group of Somerset High School students that entered the school in its very first Solar Car Challenge competition this summer.
The Solar Jumpers were honored at City Council for their achievements, which include taking third place in the Electric-Solar Powered Division and earning first in their division for their mechanical drawings.
Team co-captain Reese Blakeman told councilors that they were also the third team to be checked off on their “scrutineering” checklist.
Blakeman said the competition “was a new experience for us,” and the group didn’t know what to expect going into the Texas-based competition.
Fellow team member Matthew Satterly said that on the first day of driving, the motor bogged down and they had to make adjustments to try to get it running better.
On the third day, their advisor, Brian Coleman, was able to reach out to another team and source a stronger motor for the Solar Jumper team.
“By the last day we were able to run all of our laps,” Satterly said.
Blakeman said the car ran a total of 228 laps for 342 miles.
Team sponsor and SHS principal Jeff Wesley said that one of the things that stood out for him was the overwhelming sponsorship support the team received from Somerset and Pulaski businesses.
“I want to say a thank you to the business community of Somerset and Pulaski County. Emblazoned on the side of that car is a lot of support,” Wesley said, referring to the car’s sponsor decals.
Wesley praised the “confident young people” who created the car. “They secured the faith, I think, of the community, and the Somerset-Pulaski County business community really stepped up in a huge way.”
Mayor Keck also praised the students, saying he had the opportunity to watch the car being built. “Getting to come over and see the process along the journey, but then also to see the different components, the different skill sets, it’s been an inspiration, and certainly an encouragement. We’re really proud of you. We were proud to have a small hand in it,” Keck said.
The car is expected to be a part of this weekend’ s Somernites Cruise.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Somerset resident Paula Stigall asked council members to consider creating an ordinance addressing homeowners and lawn care workers who leave grass cuttings on the roadways.
“It’s very unsightly to me. and also I’m a biker, and grass is one of the number one things that can kill a biker. I can’t even get my bike out and ride it down the street if there is grass,” Stigall said.
City Attorney John Adams said he believed the state legislature looked into creating a statute after a motorcyclist was killed near Benton, Ky. Witnesses at the scene of that accident said fresh clippings may have contributed to the wreck.
Both Adams and Keck said they would look into what the city could do to either enforce a ban or fine people for leaving grass in roadways.
