Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Pulaski, northwestern Jackson and Rockcastle Counties through 945 PM EDT... At 909 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Snider to Cains Store. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Mount Vernon, Boone, Snider, Conway, Roundstone, Wildie, Hiatt, Hummel, Muellersville and Renfro Valley around 915 PM EDT. Disputanta and Bummer around 920 PM EDT. Climax, Morrill and Johnetta around 925 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Threelinks, Goochland, Cooksburg, Science Hill, Clover Bottom, Kerby Knob, Eglon, Somerset Pulaski Airport, Loam, Somerset, Sandgap, Collingsworth, Elihu, Waneta, Ruth, Dabney, Shopville, Bent, Valley Oak and Bobtown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH