This past weekend would have been the first bout of the season for Somer City Roller Derby.
Sadly, the wheels never hit the track. The laces stayed untied. The arms and legs remained unbruised.
In May, Somerset’s own all-woman roller derby squad made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 home season due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus situation.
It’s a significant blow to a team that is just getting on its feet. Last year, Somer City Roller Derby (SCRD) took more than a year’s worth of preparation and put it into a successful inaugural season on the track. Though it took a while to get its first win, substantial crowds packed the event hall at The Center for Rural Development for each home date, demonstrating significant community support for a sport that was new to Somerset.
Hopes were to build on that in 2020, but that won’t happen after all — at least not within the borders of Pulaski County.
“We cancelled our second home season based, in part, on the governor’s recommendations,” said SCRD President Andrea Tomlinson, known on the track as “Brawly Parton,” one of the colorful names each player adopts for the sport.
“There were several factors that went into the decision beyond the governor’s recommendations, however, first and foremost being the well-being of our players, opponents, support staff, and fans,” she added. “Roller derby is a sport that, by its nature, involves constant contact and we felt that the best way to minimize the health risks to everyone was to cancel those bouts.”
Tomlinson said that it wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly — and was certainly not easy to make.
“It was downright heartbreaking,” she said. “The veterans were eager to play again and we were so sad that our new players had their first season placed on hold. We’re lucky, though, in how supportive our fellow teams and our fans have been in that decision.”
Tomlinson said the team hasn’t completely cancelled its “away” season, the bouts at other locations, but she noted they expect the whole season to be ended because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We would have played our friends at ROCK (Roller Derby of Central Kentucky, in Lexington),” she said of this past weekend’s previous plans. “That was a tough one, because we love those players so much.”
Even though social distancing efforts have kept the team apart for the last few months, they’ve remained dedicated to SCRD, and to each other.
“We’re a close group of women. Our practices and bouts have become a place and time for us to talk and laugh and share our joy in playing the sport we love,” said Tomlinson. “That’s why it’s been so important for us to keep in touch, no matter what form that may take. Luckily, we have outlets like Zoom and Google hangout to have league meetings and virtual workouts and just get together to catch up with one another. It’s a different type of normal to adjust to, but we’re keeping those bonds alive.
“Having not played together for months when we eventually come back together will require some getting used to,” she added, “but I know that we’re up to the challenge.”
Plans are to return in 2021, “definitely full steam ahead for next year,” said Tomlinson. With what she called “an awesome team, a great board, and wonderful coaches,” Tomlinson is sure the non-profit organization will be ready for the first bout of 2021.
But while the members of SCRD have to wait another year to take the track in Somerset, so do their dedicated fans. And Tomlinson — along with the rest of the team — is appreciative of their patience and support.
“Our fans are the best,” she said. “The outpouring of love we’ve gotten since having to cancel our home season is tremendous and overwhelming. They interact with us on social media and send messages to let us know they support us and I can’t overstate how much that means to us. We can’t wait to be able to play for them again.”
