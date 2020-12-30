When it comes to shoes, Somer City Roller Derby is usually all about the kind with wheels on them.
This time, however, they’re looking for what you’ve got in your closet.
Somer City Roller Derby will be holding a shoe drive fundraising effort to raise money for the non-profit roller derby team’s league. The fundraiser goes from December 28 through February 27, 2021, and seeks to collect gently worn, used and new shoes.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Cristina Erichsen, head of fundraising for Somer City Roller Derby. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our operating costs and potential bouting season, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Erichsen notes that shoes of all kinds are accepted — heels, flats, dance shoes, sneakers, etc. Ironically, about the only kind that aren’t being taken are skates.
“If it goes on your foot, we want it,” said Erichsen.
She also noted that the fundraiser is “COVID-friendly,” as no one has to interact directly in person to make a donation. The shoes can be donated at several locations around town, including The Shine House, Market on Main, Salon 534, and Buis Appliance and Furniture.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school, according to information provided by Somer City Roller Derby.
For Somer City, Funds2orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. The team earns funds based on the total weight of shoes collected. That money will benefit Somer City Roller Derby, helping with practices, operating expenses, and the potential bouting season.
“Right now, we’re on break,” said Erichsen of the team. COVID-19 concerns have played havoc with the season during 2020, but they have been able to practice some.
“We go back in January,” she added. “We don’t know what it will look like.”
That’s why it’s important to be prepared with the funds needed to roll into action.
“Our goal is to get at least $1,000,” said Erichsen. “It would be cool if we get $2,000. It would be a lot cooler to get $3,000.”
If enough people are willing to pitch in their used footwear, that total could be a shoe-in.
For more information, contact Erichsen at 606-425-9015 or at morty646@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.