There's no place like home for Somer City Roller Derby.
And in 2023, the home crowd will get to see their favorite roller derby team in action not once, not twice, but three times at The Center for Rural Development.
Somer City recently announced the home schedule for their upcoming season:
• On Saturday, April 29, Hard Knox Roller Derby out of Knoxville, Tenn., will visit The Center to try and avenge last year's 218-134 defeat at the hands of Somer City.
• On Saturday, June 3, the Chemical Valley Rollergirls from Charleston, WV will make their first visit to Somerset.
• On Saturday, August 5, Greenville Roller Derby comes up from South Carolina to take on southern Kentucky's finest.
"We’re incredibly excited about the home bouts we have lined up," said Jed Keith, a.k.a. Johnny Crash, head referee and Somer City's public relations liaison. "Any time we can represent our home is amazing, and the fact that we have more opportunities lined up for that has us even more thrilled. Somerset, Pulaski County, and the surrounding area have always been and continue to be so supportive of the team, and for that we are extraordinarily grateful."
In their debut season in 2019, Somer City Roller Derby drew strong and enthusiastic crowds to The Center for three home bouts, and got their first win that October. The ramifications of the COVID virus interrupted things for a couple of years after that, however.
In 2022, Somer City played a much more limited schedule, but still got to take on a Chattanooga, Tenn., team at home, as well as going on the road to beat Hard Knox.
"We’ve played Hard Knox before and we’re really happy to play with them again; we’ve become friends with the players, coaches, and officials in the past year since meeting each other. And we’ve heard and seen really good things with Chemical Valley and Greenville, so we’re looking forward to playing them," said SCRD's Mckayla Heist, a.k.a. Jam Beasley, the team's president. "That’s the thing with roller derby: You play hard when you’re on the track, but it’s a community where you make connections and form relationships and friendships you might not have had the chance to do otherwise."
The team is at 25 members now, with new individuals having joined in the past year, said Heist.
"We’re happy to see how our league has grown with such phenomenal people joining our ranks and family," she said.
Getting the opportunity to return for the home crowd three times in 2023 is an "exciting" opportunity for the team, noted Heist.
"(O)ur home bout last season was such a blessing. To have three home bouts to play in front of our fans means the world," she said. "We consistently have an outpouring of support from the community, whether it be during games, city events we participate in, on social media, on the radio, and just around town.
"We are in our fourth year of the team’s existence, and we’re always blown away by the love and feedback that our fans give us," she added. It’s an honor."
Times for the home bouts will be announced as they're set, said Keith.
For more information about Somer City Roller Derby and the team's 2023 season, visit www.somercity.com or follow them on any number of social media platforms — TikTok: somercityrollerderby; Facebook: www.facebook.com/somercityrollerderby; Instagram: somercityrollerderby; Twitter: SomerCityRD.
