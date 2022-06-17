Somer City Roller Derby is back in action.
This weekend, Somerset’s women’s roller derby team will compete in their first bout in three years in Knoxville, Tenn., against that city’s Hard Knox roller derby squad.
The bout takes place at 7 p.m. at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall on Saturday, June 18.
Tickets are available at http://hardknoxrollerderby.com.
Jennifer Albritton — who skates under the name Kitty Omega, and is the team’s Vice President — said that the emotions going into the squad’s renewed competition are a “mixed bag,” noting, “(I’m) very excited obviously, but the closer that we get the more the nerves come. But I think once we’re there, it’ll be like, ‘Okay, we’re here, we know what we’re doing.’”
Somer City Roller Derby had enjoyed a successful debut season in 2019 — just before COVID-19 hit. And what they initially expected to be a short time away from the sport they love turned into years.
“Outside of quarantine, we tried our best to still keep doing things,” said Albritton. “We would do non-contact, pretty good distance from each other practices with masks and all that, so we kept our chemistry and kept the interest (in the activity). Once you take some distance from things, you take a long time off, it’s so much harder to get back into it. So we were like, we want to keep our people together, we want to keep our skating feet on, even if it’s not really doing much of anything.
“Once we kind of decided that now is the time, now is the year, we started getting real big into endurance (training) again,” she added. “Once we started doing our hitting drills and contact drills, for a lot of us, it was like we never stopped. It was like riding a bike.”
Team members took the COVID period in different ways — some naturally stayed active outside of Derby, while others (herself included, noted Albritton) went into “the hibernation leg of quarantine.” But she’s found herself surprised at how easily she’s been able to get back into the flow of things (”Oh, I’ve still got it”) and credited team member Neon Chola for “whipping us into shape” as endurance coach.
Albritton said that the non-profit team’s board made a set of rules specifically for managing COVID factors in considering a return to play — for instance, if Pulaski County was out of the “red” designation regarding infection rates for an extended period of time. They also needed other teams to start playing again as well.
“Even if Pulaski County is good, that doesn’t mean there’s (another squad) anywhere near us that’s going to have a schedule,” she said. “There was enough interest, and we were in a decent area long enough COVID-wise that we were like, ‘OK, we’ll start small, we only have two this year, so it will kind of ease us back in.’”
It will be a short season compared to 2019 — after this weekend’s bout, the only home date of the season will take place August 20, against a Chattanooga team. Another away date is possible for September, but that hasn’t been solidified yet, noted Albritton.
Part of the reason for the lack of additional home dates is just the accessibility of The Center for Rural Development, where Somer City plays.
“We need both those ballrooms,” said Albritton. “So many people this year were like, ‘We’re getting married because we couldn’t the past two years, so we need The Center.’ Hopefully next year they’ll have more availability for us within the window we schedule for.”
There has been some turnover in the team from the last bout they had (October 2019) to now, but the team is as strong as ever, with 26 members, the most to date. Many of the team’s original members are still on board, showing a commitment to the team and the bond its members have developed over time.
“It sucks because it’s a big part of your life, but once you get a break from it you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I’ve got extra time at home,’” said Albritton. “It’s understandable when people who get busy and have kids (say), ‘I don’t think it’s for me anymore,’ but we have so many people right now. ... It’s a really cool feeling having that many people. A lot of brand-new ones already know how to skate, which is one check off the list.”
The team has always tried to be active in the community and has remained so, recently having a presence at the PFLAG Pride picnic event. They also plan to choose a non-profit to benefit from their upcoming home bout, receiving donations as fans pick their favorite skater.
And perhaps just as excited for Somer City to return to action as the members themselves have been their fans — their number growing all the time.
“People ask us constantly, ‘Are you back? Is it time?’” said Albritton. “I still run into people weekly, where I’m wearing (a Somer City) shirt, who say, ‘Oh my gosh, we have roller derby, and I’m like, ‘Yes, join! Join us or see us. One or the other.’ But the community has always been so supporting of us and we’re really grateful for that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.