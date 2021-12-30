Somer City Roller Derby is getting back on track with the new year.
Somerset’s own women’s roller derby team is holding a recruitment event on Monday, January 3 at Sk8ter’s Paradise, located behind the Grand Central Place Shopping Center on Venture Way, starting at 6 p.m. The goal is to help spark interest in the squad and get some new blood as Somer City prepares to re-enter roller derby action after going on hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Last year we didn’t have much practice due to the pandemic; we pretty much shut down like everyone else there for a bit,” said Ami Stigall, who skates under the name “Whoopi Rollberg,” one of the many creative monikers one finds in the sport. “The very few practices we did have were ‘no contact’ practices, which meant we spread out on the track and worked on fundamentals with foot work and derby stances. We were able to get involved with community events during 2021 and those were fun as usual.”
The January 3 event was originally promoted under the term “boot camp,” thematically appropriate for the roller derby mentality of toughness, but Stigall said they changed to calling it a “recruitment event” because the other term implied those interested would have to bring skates, gear, and hit the track — “but that’s not the case at all,” she noted. “What we will be doing is demonstrating what we do in derby (different ways to stop, blocking, jamming, etc.), explain terminology, talk about proper gear, and talking about the financial aspects of the sport. Those that have played or do play a sport knows that you have to shell out some green.”
Some of Somer City’s veteran athletes might even include some entertaining stories of bouts they’ve participated in, noted Stigall.
The event is free of charge.
For more information, visit “Somer City Roller Derby” on Facebook, or “somercityrollerderby” on Instagram.
“We are always looking for new recruits, 24/7,” said Stigall.
She noted that the team is looking forward to — and hoping hard for — “as normal as possible a season in 2022.” Somer City has only played one full season in 2019, with home bouts in front of enthusiastic crowds at The Center for Rural Development, but built up a strong community following in that time, and parties like Stigall who were attracted to the sport in that time are waiting to get the chance to shed blood, sweat and tears for the glory of team victory.
“Quite a few teams are having to reset everything as well, but alas Ratchet Rona is still running rampant, so we shall see,” she said. “A few of the members, such as myself, decided to join derby in January 2020 and that became a bust. We aren’t considered ‘fresh meat’ anymore so us promoted rookies are looking forward to maybe finally have a bout!”
