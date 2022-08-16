How does it feel for the Somer City Roller Derby Team to skate into this weekend’s home bout undefeated?
“Feels pretty fabulous!”
That was the short and sweet way to put it from Ami Stigall, a.k.a. “Whoopi Rollberg,” when asked about the upcoming return of Somerset’s own roller derby team to The Center for Rural Development on Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m.
“This is our first home bout since 2019 and we’re so beyond ready and excited,” she said. “The vets are ready to put on a show for our community again; those of us (including myself) that joined in 2020 are excited to experience this. It is long overdue.”
Stigall said the team hopes to see a big crowd, and certainly, anyone who goes will get their money’s worth of roller derby action. The evening will include a doubleheader: First, a “black team” vs. “white team” mixer bout, consisting of skaters from both Somer City Roller Derby (SCRD) and a number of other leagues from across Kentucky and Tennessee.
“The mixer was our team captain Ivanna Riot’s idea,” said Stigall.
The main bout will feature SCRD against Chattanooga Roller Derby.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first whistle for the mixed league game will be at 5 p.m. First whistle for the main bout will be at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10; half-time admission is $5, and kids 10 and under get in free.
And some of that money will be going to a good cause; SCRD is donating 10 percent of ticket sales to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
More information is available at www.somercity.com or on the team’s various social media pages.
The team is almost 30 members strong now, and Stigall said the “newcomers that came in this year basically came ready! They’ve picked up on everything so quickly.”
In 2019, SCRD made its debut, winning a fan base here in Somerset and working toward their first win by season’s end. COVID got in the way of things the last couple of years, but the team scheduled two bout events for 2022, and won the first on the road— 218 to 134 over the Hard Knox Roller Girls of Knoxville, Tenn.
Now, the local fans get to see SCRD in action again — and the team is grateful for the opportunity.
“SCRD would like to thank our fans for all the support they’ve shown us during these unprecedented times,” said Stigall. “As a business, we have survived the last two and a half years thanks to the community. Individually, we’ve been going through this pandemic too and still being able to skate has helped a lot. I’d like to thank my fellow derby mates for working so hard to keep this team alive and thriving!”
