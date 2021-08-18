Once again, it’s time to reap the SomerHarvest.
In recent years, the farm-to-table-concept outdoor community meal has proven one of the more popular local events. Like so many other things, it was not held in 2020, but organizers are ready to move ahead with SomerHarvest this fall.
“This year, we’re going all out to make it very ‘Kentucky,’” said Wynona Padgett with a laugh. Padgett is with the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC), which is putting on the event as they have in the past. “Everybody always seems to enjoy it so much.”
This year’s SomerHarvest is scheduled for Thursday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. There will be some changes from in the past — instead of the long table right down the middle of East Mt. Vernon Street, as has usually been the case, there will be about 25 different tables, about six to eight chairs at each, spread out around the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza.
“That’s kind of sad (not having the long table), but we had to make that change, just to be safe,” said Padgett, noting coronavirus concerns. “Some people may be sitting at a table with people they don’t know, but if they bought enough tickets, everyone will be together.”
This year, the meal’s preparation will be split up among a number of local culinary talents. Kyle Turpen of Summit Meats is preparing and serving the meat this year. Local chefs like Jamie Lowery, Lisa Vanover and B.G. Burnette and caterers and restaurateurs like Sandy Ellnor of Sassy Spoon, Darlene Newell of Diamondz and Divaz, and Sara Waddle of Serendipity at the Orange Door will all be taking part, making different things: the salad, vegetables, and dessert. Padgett acknowledged it as a team effort to make the always delicious meal possible.
Tickets are $30 (plus taxes and handling fees); only 100 are being sold, and they’re going quickly. Padgett noted that close to half that number has been sold already. To buy one or more, call SJWC’s Melanie King at 606-875-8899 from noon to 4 p.m. on a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of the week; payment can be made via a credit or debit card. You can also buy tickets at eventbrite.com, and search for “SomerHarvest: A Farm to Table Celebration 2021.”
As SJWC is a non-profit organization, half of all proceeds go to scholarship funds with the Somerset Community College Foundation, and the other half goes to various community projects with which the SJWC is affiliated.
As usual, the band Pleasant Company will be providing “the perfect dinner music,” noted Padgett, an easy blend of classical and traditional folk music fit for the setting.
The Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships is the title sponsor for the event, said Padgett.
Even though coronavirus concerns may be a factor currently, SomerHarvest is moving ahead, and Padgett is optimistic about how it will turn out.
“We’re happy we get to do it,” she said. “We’re nervous about it because at this point the (virus) numbers are very high, but in two weeks, the numbers might be back to where it’s very doable. The fact that it’s outside and people will be sitting (at the tables spread out) should keep everybody fairly well and safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.