Covid concerns thwarted the popular autumnally-themed community dinner the last two years, the Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) is returning it to downtown Somerset next week, on the judicial center plaza.
"It gives an opportunity for everyone to get out together and have dinner and enjoy what our local farming community has to offer," said Wynona Padgett of the SJWC. "One of the big things about this event, when we were first planning it, we wanted to support local farmers and producers, and buy products only locally and from Kentucky Proud farms."
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Padgett noted that, rather than one long table down the middle of East Mt. Vernon Street as in years passed, this year the event will likely use several smaller groups of tables on the plaza. This strategy was developed partially last year, when it appeared the event might take and organizers were hoping to limit Covid exposure, and also to avoid shutting down a main street of town, which Padgett noted is a difficult process that can be frustrating for other citizens.
The protein will be provided by Summit Meats in Science Hill, and sides will be put together by local caterer Darlene Newell. Amon's will provide rolls, while desserts will come from various locations, said Padgett.
"We try to work with as many local farms and producers as we can," said Padgett.
Once again, local ensemble Pleasant Company will be providing music for the event. Padgett said that "there could not be a more perfect type of music for this event than what they do."
There will also be a number of art vendors present, as well as an antique tractor display.
But the real star of the show is the atmosphere itself. With lovely fall decorations, a September sky's horizon, and plenty of food and fellowship with one's neighbors, the overall feel of SomerHarvest is what has made it such a popular event since it started in 2017.
"People who have already bought tickets are very excited about it," said Padgett.
Tickets are limited — only 100 are being sold — and are $35 apiece. They can be purchased online at ticketleap.com under "SomerHarvest: A Farm to Table Celebration" (somerset-junior-womans-club.ticketleap.com) or by contacting Melanie King at 606-875-8786. Padgett can also sell people tickets in person, she noted, and can be contacted at 606-383-0367.
"It's just a point of eating a meal outside under the setting sun, when you can hear the fountain, and downtown is so beautiful now," said Padgett. "That's what makes it such a special event."
