There is an often-told story claiming that the Chevy Nova didn’t sell well in Spanish-speaking countries because the translation of the name suggested it “doesn’t go.” That’s definitely not the case here in Somerset, where the Nova is going strong for its moment in the sun.
This weekend brings with it the June Somernites Cruise, Pulaski’s own classic and custom car show, and one of its popular showcases, that of the Chevrolet Camaro and the Pontiac Firebird, two of the most iconic “pony cars” ever to hit the market.
But they’ll have to share the spotlight this time, as two other vehicles are joining the fray — the Nova and the Chevelle, both by Chevrolet.
Though production of the Chevelle was discontinued in 1978 and the Nova a decade later, they have remained a memorable part of the automobile landscape, beloved by certain corners of the car community.
“The Chevelles have been popular since they were introduced in ‘64,” said Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd. “They were just the perfectly-sized cars, kind of like the ‘55 Chevy was, and they’ve had a great following since then. (They had) classic lines and had always been popular with muscle car owners.
“And Novas, they’re smaller cars,” he added, noting they’re popular for high-performance modifications. “A compact car with a big motor, that’s always fun.”
Floyd said they have had special individual displays for the Chevelle and Nova at Cruises with other themes, but this time they’re getting bumped up to the primary featured car area.
“They got such a good response, we thought we’d add them to the showcase,” said Floyd. “We’re excited about that.”
One shouldn’t forget about the staples, however, the Camaros and Firebirds.
“That was GM’s answer to the Mustang in the Pony Car war,” said Floyd. “They’ve been popular since they were introduced, they’ve had a great following. The ‘69 Camaro is pretty iconic.”
While it’s fitting to pay tribute to the classics, up-and-comers are also worth celebrating — and that goes for the humans that own the cars as well as the vehicles themselves.
Somernites’ first-ever “Young Guns” display will be held on Saturday in downtown Somerset in front of the courthouse. The Cruise has asked for attendees under the age of 30 to submit their cars and provide information about them for those browsing.
“We’re trying to engage the next generation,” said Floyd. “(We want) to recognize them and give them some exposure, and give them a chance to showcase what they’ve got.”
Floyd said the idea has gotten a “great response” so far.
Another special display on the square this Saturday will be for the Pontiac GTO, a muscle car pioneer in the industry.
“It will be GTOs hopefully from all years, ‘63 through ‘74 and then ‘04 and ‘05,” said Floyd. “So we should have a good display there. It’s the first time we’ve done that.”
There isn’t a special guest at this month’s Cruise — if you’re thinking only of humans. But on hand will be the pre-production prototype 1970 SS396 Chevelle.
“It’s the only prototype ‘70 Chevelle known in existence, and it has been documented as a pre-production prototype,” said Floyd. “So it’s a very rare, very historical car.”
As usual, the Somernites schedule kicks off on Friday with the Burnside Meet & Greet, at Burnside’s Cole Park, starting at 10 a.m. Come early, meet other car fans, and then take off at 2 p.m. for a run on “the Rattlesnake,” the scenic and twisty route along Ky. 192 that goes through the Daniel Boone National Forest with a stop at Cumberland Falls.
The run will arrive back at the Somerset Mall in time for the Friday Night Thunder Block Party, from 5-9 p.m., hosted by the Somerset Mall and Don Franklin Family of Dealerships. Fans can come and enjoy live music and hundreds of classic and custom cars and trucks.
On Saturday, start the day off at the Hardee’s South location at stoplight no. 22 at 8 a.m. for a free breakfast, then leave from there at 8:30 a.m. for this month’s “Fun Run” to the Mill Springs National Monument along West Ky. 80.
The main Somernites Cruise begins at noon in downtown Somerset and lasts until 6 p.m., at which point cars will head out to U.S. 27 to take part in the tradition of “cruising the strip.”
Weather looks to be cooperative, with only a 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday, and most of that in the morning, “so if it holds, we should be pretty good,” said Floyd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.