Saturday's Somernites Cruise was a show for all seasons.
Celebrating the event's 20th anniversary, the Cruise showcased a number of featured attractions for just about any car enthusiast.
"Mopar Mania" made a comeback after the May Cruise — which usually is centered around the Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth and GMC classics — was canceled due to COVID-19.
Of the more than 1,100 vehicles that lined the streets and lots of downtown Somerset, at least 200 were Mopars. Among them were the custom “Incredible Hulk” (a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda) and "Bee Resurrected" (a 1970 Dodge Super Bee).
Also making a return was Stacey David, host of "GearZ" as seen on MavTV and Velocity. David, last at Somernites in August 2017, is known for his exceptional custom and repair projects.
This time David brought the V8 Interceptor, a 1967 Mercury Cougar he designed and built.
"He loves this town," Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd said.
"if you haven't been here, you're missing out," David said of the Cruise. "This is one of the coolest car shows in the nation."
