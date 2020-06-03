So far, 2020 has seen the cancellation of two editions of Somerset's iconic classic and custom car show.
Organizers are hoping June will be different.
Keith Floyd, executive director of Somernites Cruise, said that the non-profit organization is in the process of submitting a plan to Governor Steve Beshear to provide for a safe and CDC-complaint Cruise.
"Once we get some guidance, then we'll have a plan for that," he said of the possibility of a June show.
For the first time in Somernites Cruise history, dating back to 2001, a scheduled show in the April-October season was cancelled. In fact, both the April and May shows this year were called off because of restrictions put in place to the COVID-19 situation, to prevent the spread of the virus through large crowds — something the Cruise always draws to downtown Somerset.
The "Mopar Mania" featured showcase in May was rescheduled for the September 26 Cruise, to go along with the annual Power Cruise event, which doesn't focus on a specific car type but rather brings in vehicles from different corners of the region.
However, the Cruise did go on — in a sense. Fans were encouraged to take to their cars and drive them up and down U.S. 27 in Somerset on the fourth weekend in May. That's what always happens after a full weekend of activities, but this time, it was the only trace of Somernites in town. Nevertheless, fans took to the side of the highway to watch the vehicles go by, just as usual.
If a June Cruise isn't possible, Floyd said they'll try to organize something like that again, with updated information available on the Facebook fan page. He said they might also try to organize a "run" on the Ky. 192 "Rattlesnake" road.
"Even if we're not able to hold (the Cruise) in June, we'll try and do another event, and invite people to get their cars out," said Floyd.
It's best to guard one's optimism if you're a Cruise fan; "It's probably about 50-50 at best" as to whether the June Cruise will be possible.
"We're hoping for July," he said.
Floyd wouldn't give specifics on what restrictions or conditions the Cruise might put in place to assist with social distancing and virus-spread prevention efforts, but said the health and safety of volunteers and the public are of the "utmost importance," and they'd work to follow all guidelines given to them.
"There are a lot of aspects, a lot of moving parts," he said. "It's a comprehensive plan."
When might they hear back? "Who knows?" said Floyd. "We'll just have to wait and see. We'd like to know something in a week, but everyone else is like we are and submitting plans, so they're overwhelmed at the state level. We'll just have to be patient and wait."
The plan will be submitted to Frankfort this week, he noted.
As it is, there are no plans to extend the Cruise later into the year to make up for lost months. Floyd noted that holding a November Cruise would bump up against Thanksgiving weekend, so "that's not an option." The first-annual Jeep National event is still being scheduled for November 7-8.
Floyd said that the ramifications of not having a Cruise for two months have been negative and substantial — businesses and restaurants that benefit from the Cruise have felt an impact, but the effects on the event itself have been "pretty devastating," he said.
"We have zero income coming in, and our fixed expenses are the same, so it's tough," he said. "We appreciate all our sponsors this year. They've been a lifesaver for us, and we really appreciate these guys."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.