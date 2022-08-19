Somernites Cruise isn’t this weekend, but organizers are gearing up nonetheless.
For the August show, to be held on the 27th of this month, the Cruise will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of Ford vehicles — and unofficially break the world record for Mustangs as well.
So Executive Director Keith Floyd is putting out the call — get your Ford and Mustang vehicles ready and bring them out that Saturday, for what he’s expecting to be the largest show in Somernites history.
“It’s going to be crazy, that’s all I can say,” said Floyd, who laughed as he talked about the logistics necessary to put such a feat together. “I told the guys, if I thought this up again or something like this, smack me.”
Those who live and work downtown should also prepare — streets will close at 8 a.m. August 27, and any cars on the street or in Somernites-used parking lots must be moved before 8 a.m. that morning.
“We will not have time to find car owners, and we will have to have those vehicles removed,” said Floyd. “So we ask the public’s help in making sure that’s taken care of. This is for August only, and it’s because of the anticipated large crowd. We anticipate traffic backing up at every gate, to where it will basically shut downtown down. ... We apologize for any inconvenience.”
The gate for the “Mustang Alley” showcase will open early in order to get those vehicles in and parked to allow for better traffic flow.
The show will take place as normal downtown, and at 5 p.m. will be the drawing for the “Ultimate Door Prize” 2006 Ford Mustang, sponsored J.R. Jackson Auto Sales. Immediately after that, organizers will begin staging for the world record attempt. Registration tents will be set up downtown at the show; Floyd thanked Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors for assisting with that.
Those who register will be given instructions for what they need to do at that time, and those participating should familiarize themselves with the instructions and “follow them to the letter,” said Floyd.
Floyd said he’d seen an article about a world record set for a Mustang parade in Beligium in 2019. Floyd and his team met, and decided they wanted to bring that record to the United States instead.
In the process, Floyd and the others realized the record had to recognize the make, not the model, so they’d have to set the parade record for Fords instead. That record was set in Bulgaria in 2016.
“Again, we thought, ‘How stupid for that record to be overseas,’” said Floyd. “So we decided we would attempt to officially break the world record for the largest parade of Ford vehicles, and in the process, we’re going to put all the Mustangs at the front of the line, and attempt to unofficially break the last Mustang record set in Belgium.”
The number to break for Fords is 1,527 in the parade and the Mustang record is 1,326.
The Cruise has already had a high number of Mustangs; in 2019, they had 1,146 at the show.
A Guinness World Records judge will be at the show to help determine the record, said Floyd.
The parade will go along a two-mile course, which hasn’t been officially determined as of yet.
Somerset 106.1 will help the world record attempt, broadcasting instructions and making the official announcement on whether the record was set or not.
Holley Performance Products and Horse Soldier Bourbon are official sponsors of the world record attempt.
Best of all, it will be for a good cause — those who register will be asked to donate at least $5. This will go to benefit eastern Kentuckians affected by recent devastating flooding.
“We’re using the world record attempt as a fundraiser for those victims,” said Floyd.
Go online to the Somernites Cruise Facebook page to pre-register, or follow the link at www.somernitescruise.com. You can donate when you register.
“We’re very appreciative of all the agencies that are working with us to make this happen,” said Floyd.
