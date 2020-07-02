Somernites Cruise has a green light for July.
For fans of Somerset’s classic and custom car show, 2020 has been nothing but sadness. In two decades up to this point, nothing had ever cancelled a Cruise weekend — not bad weather, not unforeseen circumstances, nothing. The COVID-19 virus put an end to that streak, and like so many other things, restrictions and concerns about the virus meant cancelling the Cruise in April, May and June of this year.
Finally, however, the team is ready to go for next month, for the opening show of the 20th anniversary Somernites season.
What’s the feeling like? Excitement? Relief?
“Kind of a mixture of both,” said Keith Floyd, Executive Director of Somernites Cruise.
“I think we’re ready,” he added. “I think the team is ready. We’ve got permission from the health department and the city.”
The Cruise had submitted a plan to the governor’s office, but with the state entering the latest phase of reopenings, that essentially took care of Somernites, noted Floyd.
The first downtown Cruise event of 2020 will take place on July 25. The showcase vehicle this month is trucks — the “Somernites Cruise Truckin’ Nationals,” as it’s called, presented by Auto Kustoms with associate sponsors National Parts Depot and LMC Truck.
There’s also a special celebrity guest this month: Aaron Kaufman of the hit TV shows “Fast N’ Loud” and “Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman.”
Floyd called him a “well-known builder,” and despite being on a show called “Fast N’ Loud,” actually “kind of a quiet guy ... very smart.”
Added Floyd, “We contacted him to be a part of our 20th anniversary year. We were trying to have a great season and had numerous guests lined up. That’s fallen through (due to the COVID-19 situation), but he’s still willing to come.”
Also at this month’s Cruise, there will be hourly drawings for two $100 gas cards and the drawing for the 1987 Chevy raffle truck. Events include the Saturday morning Fun Run to Mill Springs Battlefield and Haney’s Appledale Orchard and Cruisin’ the Strip on Saturday evening.
Additional information on the July show can be found online at www.somernitescruise.com or on their Facebook page.
New safety measures will be in place, and Somernites Cruise organizers said that “the safety of all Somernites event attendee’s is our primary concern. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak we ask that you maintain social distancing while at the July show.”
That means allowing a minimum of six feet between yourself and others. Attendees are also asked not to gather in large groups, and wearing a mask is “strongly encouraged.” Several hand sanitizer stations will be set up inside the show area to use frequently. And if you feel sick, the Cruise asks you to stay home.
Somernites Cruise was created in 2001 as a means to bring tourism and economic development to the community. Cruise President Mark Wallen says that’s still the primary goal of the organization, but the health and welfare of the participants, spectators, vendors and volunteers are still a primary concern. The Cruise also appreciates the support of event sponsors during difficult times and encourages everyone to support them whenever possible. A list of sponsors can be found on the Somernites Cruise website at www.somernitescruise.com.
“We are excited to be able to have our July event and we hope everyone comes out and enjoys the show and supports our great sponsors and local businesses,” said Wallen. “... It’s been a tough year for us so far and we are looking forward to our first show of the year. It should be a great opening day”.
