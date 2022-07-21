Imagine if you will: Optimus Prime of the Transformers vs. Sheriff Buford T. Justice.
That’s the unexpected pop culture scene one could imagine at this month’s Somernites Cruise, where some of the most famous trucks of the screen will be well-represented in downtown Somerset.
The sixth-annual Somernites Cruise “Truckin’ Nationals,” sponsored by Auto Kustoms, co-sponsored by LMC Trucks, takes place this weekend, featuring trucks as all kinds as the showcase vehicle.
“We’ve just seen that the trucks in attendance have been increasing substantially over the years,” said Keith Floyd, Somernites Cruise Executive Director. “So five years ago, we decided to have a showcase dedicated just to trucks. That has been a good move for us, because the popularity of trucks and SUVs just continues to grow.
“We get everything,” he added. “We get the vintage and classic trucks. We get custom trucks, from all years, all makes. It’s been nice to see the way they’ve grown and changed through the years. ... We’ve seen the later body styles come in and become more popular. ... It’s mostly pick-ups but you’ll see Blazers and Broncos, Ramchargers and other SUVs. It’s pretty interesting, some of them.”
For children of the ‘80s, there may be no more beloved truck than the one that became Optimus Prime, a character from the popular cartoon, film series and toy line “Transformers.” The heroic red-and-blue robot could turn into a semi-truck, as most all of the Transformers turned into a vehicle of some kind.
This weekend, a truck designed to look like the alternate form of Optimus Prime, the design from the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” film, will be at Somernites Cruise, joined by Transformer Bumblebee Camaros on display as well. Joe Fiduccia out of Pennsylvania is bringing the vehicles as he does to a number of booked events, and also spreads a positive message for kids against bullying.
“We’ve had a lot of great response from people excited about him coming,” said Floyd, noting that while the truck unfortunately can’t transform into a robot like in the movies, it does have some other tricks. “It’s a real good, family friendly, kid-oriented type of display.”
For a slightly older generation, the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit” had the most iconic trucks in pop culture. Now, East Bound and Down, a “Smokey” tribute group, is bringing replicas of the “Snowman” semi, the “Bandit” Trans Am, Sheriff Justice’s car, and the Foxx Hunt Ford from the movie.
They’ll also bring actors playing characters from the film, so fans can see the likes of Bo “Bandit” Darville and Sheriff Buford T. Justice up close and in person.
“I’m telling you, the guy that does Sheriff Buford T. Justice looks just like the original,” said Floyd.
One lucky winner will come away with a new raffle truck, a 1991 GMC Sierra. Drawing will be at 5:30 p.m; tickets will be available up until 5 p.m.
While there are plenty of fictional heroes at this month’s Cruise, some real ones will be recognized as well. The Cruise will host a salute to veterans at 5 p.m. on the Fountain Square, recognizing all the veterans present and giving them a U.S. flag, as well as a special ceremony in honor of the late First Lt. Garlin Conner of nearby Albany, Ky., the second-most decorated soldier of World War II.
“He was a recipient of the Medal of Honor posthumously,” said Floyd. “Nobody knew what he did. He came back from the war and didn’t tell anybody. After he died (in 1998), someone who had served with him said, ‘You guys don’t know what he did.’
Awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the French Croix de guerre and four Silver Stars for his actions in Italy and France, Conner was eventually awarded the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest decoration for valor, in 2018 by President Donald Trump, given to Conner’s widow Pauline.
“It’s a neat story,” said Floyd. “He was a local boy, so we’re going to honor him and all the veterans in a special ceremony.”
The weekend kicks off on Friday as always with the Burnside Meet & Greet at the Stonebrook Center, presented by the City of Burnside, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From there. participants can leave at 2 p.m. to drive “the Rattlesnake,” the scenic stretch of Ky. 192 that makes for ideal cruising on a nice day. Come back to the Somerset Mall at 5 p.m. for Friday Night Thunder, sponsored by the mall and the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships Somerset, with music, food, fun, cars and more.
On Saturday, gather at the South Hardee’s (stoplight no. 22) for a free breakfast at 8 a.m., then take the Fun Run to Haney’s Appledale Farm in Nancy at 8:30 a.m. The downtown show starts at noon and goes to 6 p.m.
The trucks won’t be the only hot thing at this month’s Somernites Cruise; the weather is expected to be scorching as well, said Floyd reminded Cruisegoers to hydrate, bring shade, and be prepared for the conditions.
