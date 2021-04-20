The threat of April showers is nothing compared to what Somernites Cruise dealt with last year.
Last April, the popular local downtown classic and custom car show found itself canceling a weekend of activities for the first time ever, due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus amid shutdowns and cancellations all across the country.
In fact, the Cruise — usually as dependable as the sun in the sky and the moon at night — missed three shows last year, holding the first event of the milestone 20th season in July.
This year, Cruise organizers plan on starting out on the right foot — in April, just as usual.
"A known quantity always helps," said Keith Floyd, executive director of Somernites Cruise. "We're excited about getting back to a somewhat normal season and looking forward to this year."
But that doesn't mean everything will be completely normal. In fact, one big change is coming this year for the Cruise schedule — new times for the Saturday downtown showcase.
Instead of being held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. as has been the case for years, the show will now be held from noon (when gates open) until 6 p.m. Streets will start being closed at 10 a.m.
"The thought process is that it gets the volunteers home a little earlier, but it also gets participants out on U.S. 27 earlier," said Floyd. "It gets them in businesses, restaurants — we want to get them out there. The more money we put in businesses, the better. That's what we do this for, is to help them."
During the show, last year's COVID-19 precautions will remains in place: hand sanitizer stations, regular portable toilet cleanings, plexiglass screens at trailers, health checks on vendors, etc.
"(These actions) worked well for us last year, we had no (COVID-19) problems," said Floyd, "and we see no reason to change that right now."
This first Cruise weekend, April 23-24, will feature what's called "Orphans" showcase — cars made by manufacturers that are no longer in existence. Think of names like Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Plymouth as examples.
Floyd noted that it's a popular showcase because "a lot of these guys never get a chance to show off their cars because they don't own a Chevrolet or Ford. This gives them an opportunity to do that."
While there aren't many other bells or whistles this month, Floyd thinks fans will also enjoy an appearance by the privately-owned "Freedom Camaro," which is decorated in a patriotic fashion. "(It's) all done up in stars and stripes," said Floyd. "It's a real cool display."
The weekend kicks off Friday with the Meet & Greet, which also sees a change this year. Starting this weekend, the event for early arrivers will be held at the Circle K convenience retailer between stoplights no. 9 and 10. Visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy food, music, and more.
"We're excited to have (Circle K) on board," said Floyd.
Friday night sees the return, naturally, of Friday Night Thunder, at the Somerset Mall, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hot rods, live music, contests, food, activities for children and more will be the attractions, as people are encouraged to bring out their lawn chairs and watch the cars show their stuff.
The Saturday Morning Fun Run begins at Hardee's South (stoplight no. 22) at 8 a.m. with a free breakfast. At 8:30, those participating will take off for a scenic Cruise to Cumberland Falls, which borders Whitley and McCreary Counties, before coming back for the beginning of the downtown showcase event at noon.
Starting this weekend, Cruise fans can begin giving themselves the chance to win any of several big giveaways this year. Floyd encouraged going by Diamond Design Jewelers, one of the Cruise's sponsors, and entering for the chance to win a 2 carat diamond cluster — a $4,000 retail value — that will be given away at the September Somernites show.
At the show, fans can also start buying chances for the car to be raffled off at the last show of the season in October — a 1967 Camaro convertible, sponsored by Don Franklin Chevrolet.
"It's a drop-dead gorgeous car," said Floyd.
Also to be given away in October is a 20-foot non-enclosed Gatormade trailer. In June, someone will win a 1965 Chevy C10 pick-up truck.
The forecast currently shows rain on Saturday — nothing new for the Cruise — and while Floyd notes that the weather may turn out to be perfectly sunny, the damage is often done early by those who look at the predictions and decide not to get out their favorite classic car. Still, the excitement of beginning a Somernites season on time this year may be enough to draw out a healthy crowd — after all, Somernites has seen worse than a little wet weather.
"We're starting out our third decade, our 21st year — it's hard to believe," said Floyd. "... We'll be here, rain or shine."
