What a long, strange trip it's been.
As is the case every year, Somernites Cruise prepares to end its season with the October show. Typically a slightly chilly affair, often a bit rainy, the October Cruise takes on a character all of its own, with Halloween-themed accoutrements, crisp golden and reddish leaves blanketing the ground, and the sense of melancholy among Somernites fans that this will be the last time until spring that they can take their classic car out of the garage and put it on display in Somerset.
But 2020 was no ordinary year. The April Cruise, traditionally, the first of the season, was cancelled due to coronavirus-related concerns. So was the May show. Then June. It was uncertain whether Somerset's popular classic and custom car show would be a part of the local landscape at all this year.
Finally, in July, things got back on track. The all-volunteer Cruise team was able to put together four of the seven scheduled shows this year, culminating in this weekend's October affair, and Cruise organizers are focused on the success they had rather than the shows that they didn't.
"All things being equal, we're pretty happy with where we're at," said Keith Floyd, executive director of Somernites Cruise. "(The season) has gone well, considering it's rained two out of three (shows), and looks like it's going to rain three out of four. But overall, it's been a good year for us."
Floyd credited the work of the team's volunteers for making the truncated season everything it could be. "They've been willing to get out there and work and take the risk to put the show on for the community," he said. "That says a lot about our volunteers."
This Cruise weekend begins Thursday with the Covered Bridges of Kentucky Tour.
"We've done this in past years and it seems like it's one of our participants' favorites," said Floyd. There are usually about 50 cars and 100-120 people participating.
The all-day excursion goes up into northern Kentucky, about a 300-mile loop, said Floyd. The group of cars will leave the Somerset Mall Thursday at 9 a.m. and see five historic covered bridged in the Bluegrass. First is a stop at Ft. Boonesborough, then onward, with the first bridge just outside of Paris. A picnic lunch will be held at Blue Licks Battlefield State Park, with more bridges to see in Robertson and Fleming Counties.
More scenic driving is on the menu for Friday, with a tour of the Ky. 192 "Rattlesnake" winding roadway, cruising the back roads of the Daniel Boone National Forest. That tour leaves the Somerset Mall at 2 p.m. and like the covered bridges tour, is free of charge. Also that day, Don Franklin Chevrolet Buick GMC will be hosting the Heroes Corvette Cruise, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is $25 per car and proceeds benefit the charitable Vets 'n Vettes event at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. The event honors America's heroes and includes a free t-shirt and participation in a second group leaving to take the "Rattlesnake Run" at 2 p.m. Awards include Best Veterans Vette, Celebrity Choice, People’s Choice, Best Modified, and Best Survivor (20 years +). See the Facebook event page at "Don Franklin Heroes Corvette Cruise" for more.
The last day trip is on Saturday morning for the monthly "Fun Run," going to Cumberland Falls down U.S. 27 and leaving from the South Hardee's location at 9 a.m. at stoplight no. 22 after breakfast at 8 a.m. The rest of Saturday's activity is downtown, starting at 1 p.m.
The car theme this month is split. The Corvette Showcase is on schedule but the Tri-Five Chevys — Chevrolets made in the years 1955, '56, or '57. They're some of the most recognizable automobiles ever to roll down the road, and timeless favorites among enthusiasts. Their showcase was postponed from June.
"Corvettes will line one side of the street, Tri-Fives the other," said FLoyd. "It will look pretty cool-looking."
The Corvette Showcase is presented by Don Franklin Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, while the Tri-Five Gathering is sponsored by Rick's Classic Chevy Parts.
Also, said Floyd, there will be a special "1970 display," since 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of that year, "considered to be the pinnacle of the muscle car," he noted. A number of high horsepower cars will be on display for that part of the show.
Lastly, the winners of the big raffle prizes for the season — the 1957 Chevrolet Raffle Giveaway (sponsored by Don Franklin Chevrolet) and the Gatormade Trailer Raffle Giveaway — will be determined. Keep buying chances for $10 throughout the day Saturday; the trailer will be raffled off at 6 p.m. and the Chevy at 6:30 p.m.
Unlike in past Octobers, there won't be any sort of "Trunk or Treat" candy giveaway, said Floyd, largely due to COVID-19 concerns. Hopes are that 2021 will be a much smoother ride for all Somernites Cruise activities.
"We sure look forward to getting back to normal," said Floyd.
