Going into season no. 22, it seems that nothing slows down Somernites Cruise.
That even includes — organizers hope — historically high gas prices across the country, the stuff that’s getting the classic and custom cars to downtown Somerset this weekend.
“I think we’ll be okay where prices are now,” said Keith Floyd, Somernites Cruise Executive Director. “If prices had gone to $5 or $6 a gallon, that would have been a problem, but being where they are right now, it doesn’t seem to be keeping anybody from doing anything, so I don’t think it will be an issue.”
If the cost of traveling is one natural enemy of the Cruise, the other is bad weather. And organizers are expecting ideal conditions this Saturday for the first show of this new season.
That’s good, because there are several things going on this month that have been spoiled by rain in the past. One is this month’s featured vehicle showcase: Orphans.
“Orphans (means) vehicles that are no longer being manufactured, such as Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Plymouth, Mercury, Packard, Studebaker,” said Floyd. “There are a lot of orphans out there when you really get to thinking about it.”
One of the Cruise’s newer themes, Floyd noted that they tried to do “Orphans” last year but rain prevented it from being one of their more successful shows. They’re eager to try again, and Floyd said that it’s enjoyed by a wide number of Cruise followers.
“It’s a good mix of cars when you do Orphans, because there are a lot of cars that qualify for that,” he said. “Some people might forget that a certain manufacturer made cars and now they’re no longer around. It’s hard for us to wrap our minds around Pontiac, Oldsmobile and Mercury being gone. They’re relatively new in our lifetime. But we forget about the Studebakers, the Packards, even further back the Willys-Knights, things like that, that people just don’t think of.”
For the more agriculturally minded, Saturday’s Cruise event will also feature a vintage tractor display, with about 15 of the farming machines on display in front of the courthouse.
“It kind of ties in with the nostalgia of it all,” said Floyd. “We did this several years ago in October one time, and of course it rained in October, wasn’t much of a turnout that day, so we thought we’d give it another whirl.”
And then there’s a special treat that sort of combines those true — an International Harvester club, fans of personal vehicles made by the company known for producing agricultural and construction equipment. Floyd expects 20 or 30 of the unique automobiles to be on hand for a sort of “Orphan” sub-section.
“They made Scouts, Travelalls, kind of looks like a (Chevy) Suburban,” said Floyd. “They sold a lot of them out in the Midwest. (The fan group) wanted to come together and have their own display in the Orphans, since they are an Orphan make themselves.”
And if you’re not into any of that, you might like Jeeps. A special display of the popular versatile vehicle — a mix of old, new, and modified — will be sponsored by local organization, the KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew Association.
Giveaways are always a big part of the Somernites experience, and that picks up again this weekend with the April show. In July, a 1991 GMC Sierra truck will be raffled off — tickets cost $10 apiece — and the October show at the end of the season will see the opportunity to win a 1969 Dodge Dart GT, “as nice as anything we’ve ever given away” or an 18-foot enclosed Gatormade trailer. Chances can be purchased at the show or online at Somernitescruise.com for $10 each.
The downtown Cruise event lasts from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday. But things kick off one day earlier with the Friday Morning Meet & Greet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This time, the event has moved to Burnside, at the Stonebrook Center along U.S. 27, hosted by the City of Burnside.
“We’re very appreciative to the City of Burnside for taking that event and looking forward to them hosting it,” said Floyd.
That evening, head on over to the Somerset Mall, for the Friday Night Thunder Block Party, co-sponsored by the Somerset Mall and the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships Somerset. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy food trucks, contests, the live music of the Bent Penny Band, and of course, lots and lots of cars.
The Saturday morning Fun Run is going to Cumberland Falls. Meet at the South Hardee’s location (stoplight no. 22) for a free breakfast at 8 a.m., then head out at 8:30 a.m. to see one of the greatest natural wonders of the world, right here in southern Kentucky.
Floyd and the whole Somernites team of volunteers — and their sponsors, without whom Floyd noted none of this would be possible — are looking forward to starting another great Cruise season. More than two decades in, he knows there are several reasons why the show keeps powering down the road.
“I think it’s our team being willing to work mainly,” said Floyd. “If they weren’t working there wouldn’t be a show. And then there’s that natural love of cars and nostalgia. People seem to enjoy getting out and doing stuff as a family.”
