The people of Somerset could not have asked for a prettier day to end the Somernites Cruise season. Bright and colorful cars from all over the region lined up along the downtown streets. The usually busy roads were now completed converted to walking spaces, and people walked care-free admiring the freshly-polished beauties and the souped-up motors. A perfect 70-degree day was accompanied by a lovely cascade of orange leaves and a clear blue sky.
Parked in his mobile DJ booth next to the fountain in the center of the downtown roundabout, Mark Hansford spun past hits like “Tequila” and “Blue Moon” which paired well with the rows and rows of classic cars.
“I’ve been a part of this for more than 20 years. It’s something I got involved with in the early stages. Today is the last show of the year. We’ve got a town full of people, a town full of beautiful rides,” said Hansford. “We’ve got a good variety of cars. We’ve got VW’s up on the north end. We’ve got Camaro’s and Firebirds on the south end. And everything in between.”
Hansford set the theme of the event by praising the gorgeous the weather. Of all the attendees interviewed, almost everyone spoke on the weather.
“The weather has, for the most part, cooperated. An outdoor event is always at the mercy of the weather,” he said. “To have a nice, pretty day is a good way to end the year. And it was a great year.”
As for his favorite cars, he couldn’t really pick one, but managed to name a few that grabbed his attention.
Said Hansford, “We’ve got a bit of everything. Over here in front of the local courthouse, it’s become kind of a local tradition, one of the local farmers, Harvey Hewitt is his name, he’s got an old pickup truck that he sets over there on hay bales. He kind of creates a whole scene over there.”
The pair of cars that got the most attention that day was the old Ford Model T’s that sat on the corner of South Main and West Mt. Vernon.
“That’s a real blast from the past… literally,” said Hansford. “Every car here is going to have a story… It may have been the car they drove to high school. It may be the car they had their first date in. It may be the car they took on their honeymoon… that’s one of the cool aspects of Somernites that people don’t really think about.”
One of the T’s was 98 years young. Sitting next to her was the star of the show—a near-perfect Model T celebrating her 100th birthday.
Her owner Harold Chambers, of Winfield, TN, obtained the car and then dedicated his time to restoring it.
“I put an alternator and changed it to 12 volts. Other than that, it’s pretty well all original,” he said.
The car boasted a two-speed transmission and 20 horsepower. The specs aren’t quite as impressive as some other rods at the event, but you can’t discount a classic.
“This one tops out about… 120,” Chambers said then laughed. “Not really, I drive about 38… 40 miles per hour.”
Alan Coffey of Parker’s Lake’s 98-year-old Model T was also in near-perfect condition.
“A doctor had it had Whitley City, KY probably for over 10 years… then I put it all back together, and Harold Chambers got it back to where it is today,” he said. “We hauled it home in three trailer loads.”
It attendance was a woman by the name of Melody McKinney of Lexington.
“It’s a ’39 Buick. Had it 36… 37 years,” she said about her ride. “We don’t put paint on it, because you can’t have fun out of it. We just like to have a good time. That’s what it’s all about.”
She said her husband and chopped it and lowered it, putting it on “air rides.” Like many of the attendees that day, she had decked out the Buick with spooky decorations for the Halloween season.
“It’s all about the fun to us,” about her ghastly companions.
Keith Floyd is the Executive Director of Somernites Cruise and has helped put on the event for decades.
“Great day. Great turnout. Weather is ab-so-lutely perfect. Everybody’s having a good time. October’s just a fun laid-back show when the weather’s pretty,” he said as he leaned against a brick wall in the shade.
When asked if having the last cruise of the year was bittersweet, Floyd gave a definitive “no.”
“I don’t know how bitter it is, it’s kind of sweet. We’re wore out! We’re glad to see the last one come around,” he said. “It’s a lot of work. It takes a lot of people. It takes a lot of sponsors to make it happen. So we’re always happy to see it done, especially being a successful year like this one has.”
Floyd credited the success of the cruise to the usual suspects: the citizens of Somerset-Pulaski County.
“We appreciate the citizens of Somerset-Pulaski County for allowing us to do this, and their support,” he said. “Thank you to all the sponsors and all the different agencies that help us do this. This is definitely a community effort. It takes us all to make it happen.”
Like Hansford, Floyd balked at choosing a favorite car.
He said, “I tend to not have a favorite. I like ‘em all. Once in a while, I’ll see one that will really grab my fancy, but as a general rule as a car guy, I like ‘em all.”
Pleased with the count, Floyd said, “As of 1:50 p.m. today, which means we still have 4 hours of show left, we’re at 754 cars.”
By the end of the day, Floyd expected a final count in the low nine-hundreds. He could not have been more wrong as the final count was in the quadruple digits. There were 1,049 cars in total that took one last cruise through downtown Somerset.
