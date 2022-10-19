There’s no time like fall to take a cruise in the old car. With the leaves turning bright and fiery colors and the air crisp against the skin, October presents perhaps the perfect month to hop behind the wheel and take a drive.
And Somernites Cruise is taking full advantage of that this month.
From covered bridges to Cumberland Falls and of course the always popular “Rattlesnake,” this weekend’s Somernites Cruise is taking things on the road. It’s the final Cruise event of the year, and after one of the most exciting Cruise seasons ever in many ways, getting back to the essence of car culture itself seems a fitting way to cap things off.
“We’re expecting a good day,” said Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd. “I know last year we had about the same kind of weather. We about 1,200 cars that day. We’re anticipating about the same for Saturday. Weather forecast is calling for sunny and low to mid-70s. It’s going to be absolutely perfect.”
Things kick off today, Thursday, with the always popular “Somernites Covered Bridges of Kentucky Tour.” Participants will leave the Somerset Mall at 9 a.m. (driver’s meeting at 8:45 a.m.) for an all day trip to see some of the most picturesque bridges in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The trip will include the Colville Covered Bridge in Bourbon County, picnic lunch at the Blue Lick Battlefield in Nicholas County, the Johnson Creek Covered Bridge in Robertson County, the Goddard Covered Bridge in Fleming County — along with a welcome from the Fleming County Tourism Committee — Ringo’s Mill Covered Bridge in Fleming County, and Grange City/Hillsboro Covered Bridge, also in Fleming County. The tour is expected to arrive back in Somerset at 6:30 p.m.
This tour is open to all Somernites Cruise eligible vehicles, including late model Mustangs, Camaro’s, Corvettes, Challengers, sports cars, etc. There will be a Somernites Cruise vehicle at the beginning, in the middle and at the end of the caravan. They will help keep everyone together and help make sure everyone makes the correct turns in case of separation. Everyone will have turn-by-turn directions as well.
“Last Friday when I made the preliminary run, I mean, the colors (on the trees) were magnificent,” said Floyd. “It was amazing. So it will be a great drive on the bridge tour. That’s the reason we do all that this time of year.”
On Friday, things start off with the Burnside Meet & Greet at 10 a.m. at Stonebrook Center, until 2 p.m. At that point, cruisers will take off to run the “Rattlesnake,” the scenic drive along Ky. 192, and be back for the Friday Night Thunder Block Party at the Somerset Mall from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
One more gorgeous drive will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday,, with the monthly Fun Run to Cumberland Falls, down in Whitley and McCreary Counties. Meet at the South Hardee’s location (stoplight no. 22) for a free breakfast at 8 a.m., and leave a half hour later for the Fun Run.
Saturday’s main show downtown will feature Camaros and Firebirds, “always a popular showcase,” noted Floyd. “They’re America’s pony cars.” There will also be a special display of the Chevy II, also known as the Nova.
Floyd said the Cruise is “thrilled” to welcome back the Lake Cumberland Volkswagen Jamboree, presented by the Central Kentucky VW Club.
“They’ll have a show set up inside our show,” he noted of what’s become an annual Somernites tradition. “We’re excited to have those guys again.”
At 5 p.m., the drawing will be held to give away the 2022 18-foot Gatormade Trailer, and at 5:30 p.m., for the 1969 Dodge Dart GT. People have been buying tickets for these vehicles all year, and while online sales are closed, they can still buy chances this weekend at the Block Party Friday and at Saturday’s show downtown for $10. You don’t have to be present to win — “but it’s more fun if you are,” said Keith.
It’s the community and the sponsors that make a successful Somernites Cruise season a possibility, and Keith thanked them for their support. It’s been a big season, with an attempt at a world record, a very special presentation to the widow of a military hero, and special guests (and guest vehicles) galore, but Floyd is ready to roll out the works one more time in 2022.
“The season’s gone really well. We’re pleased with it,” said Floyd. “We’ve had good numbers, good attendance. Gas prices early in the year played a role, but after that they came down and things kind of picked back up.
“We appreciate everybody who’s attended and all their support.”
