Somernites Cruise’s Corvette showcase always packs ‘em in. But not like last month’s edition of the classic and custom car show.
August’s attempt to break the world record for a parade of Fords — and Mustangs in particular — didn’t quite make the mark, but it did result in the most well-attended Cruise show ever, with more than 2,100 cars likely in attendance.
“We were very happy,” said Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd. “We knew all along that it was going to be a tall order and hard to do. It was the hook to get everybody here, and it did. It did exactly what we wanted it to do.
“Don’t get me wrong, we wanted to break the record,” he added, “but we were happy with the overall outcome. It gave us our biggest show ever and it packed the town like it hadn’t been packed in years. It was just great day (and) took so many people to make it happen.”
Would they ever try for it again? “Never say never,” replied Floyd.
But “Corvette Summer” as the Don Franklin Chevrolet-sponsored showcase is called is one of the Cruise’s annually biggest draws, as it’s part of what Floyd called “the meat of the schedule.”
Chevrolet Corvettes have a close tie to Kentucky, as they’ve been manufactured in Bowling Green since 1981, but that’s not all that makes them popular — they’re just cool.
“It’s America’s sports car,” said Floyd. “It’s got a big following, it’s locally built. It’s been a cool car since they started making them. It’s always been a collectible. They’ve always had a great following, great club participation.”
Floyd said the show has been part of Somernites from around the beginning and is usually the biggest showcase of the year apart from the Mustangs, with typically about 300 to 500 ‘Vettes in the showcase area.
In addition to Saturday’s show in downtown Somerset, Don Franklin Somerset Chevrolet, Buick & GMC is hosting the Don Franklin Heroes Corvette Cruise-in “Vettes for Vets” on Friday, September 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The National Corvette Museum, located in Bowling Green, will have a presence there and merchandise for sale. The Somerset High School Jazz band will be playing live throughout the event and there will also be holding drawings for great prizes.
There is a $25 registration fee that will include a T-shirt, a sticker and participation in the Rattlesnake Run. There will also be additional T-shirts available. Food and refreshments will be available and will be taking donations. Trophies will be given out for a variety of categories as well.
All proceeds will go to the National Corvette Museum for Veteran Events.
There’s also a ‘Rattlesnake Run’ on Friday, that starts at 2 p.m. after the monthly Burnside Meet & Greet, held at Stonebrook Center and presented by the City of Burnside at 10 a.m. Cars will cruise the scenic Ky. 192 “Rattlesnake” route and get back in time for the Friday Night Block Party at the Somerset Mall from 5 p.m.-9p.m. Co-sponsored by the Somerset Mall and the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships Somerset, enjoy food trucks, contests, live music, and of course, lots and lots of cars.
On Saturday, there will be multiple special attractions at Somernites Cruise. Dennis Gage of the Motor Trend Network TV show “My Classic Car” will be on hand meeting fans and signing autographs after having to miss his scheduled appearance last year.
“He’s always a draw,” said Floyd. “People know him from his show and love him. ... We’re glad to have him.”
The other celebrity isn’t a person but a car — the original 1967 serial no. 1 prototype Chevy Camaro will be on display downtown on Saturday in Somerset.
“It’s a very, very historically important car for Chevrolet,” said Floyd. “It is literally the original prototype for all the Camaros after that.”
Floyd noted that it was originally scheduled to be destroyed by Chevrolet, but it “escaped the crusher,” was found, put back together, and has been documented as the original Camaro prototype.
Also on display will be a number of campers from the sixth-annual “Campin’ the Cumberland” vintage camper rally. Once again, about 50 to 60 campers will be gathered at Pulaski County Park on Friday for an open house from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., showcasing the retro style of these traveling abodes.
On Saturday morning, meet at the South Hardee’s restaurant (stoplight no. 22) for a free breakfast at 8 a.m., then leave at 8:30 a.m. and travel to Russell Springs for the monthly “Fun Run” to visit Terry Stephens’ classic car museum.
“It’s got some very, very expensive vehicles,” said Floyd, noting that the experience is free. “It’s not open all the time for the public but he opens it for us. He’s got 60 to 70 cars in there, and some very rare pieces.”
Then return in time for the downtown Somerset main Somernites Cruise event Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.
“We’ve just got a loaded weekend,” said Floyd.
