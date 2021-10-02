Beep beep, who's got the keys to the Jeep?
Hundreds of people who attended the Somernites Cruise Jeep Nationals, that's who.
The second-annual event which focuses on the one-of-a-kind Jeep brand of vehicle took place Saturday at SomerSplash Water Park in Somerset. And despite clouds that looked to threaten rain, the turn-out for the special showcase under the Cruise banner was as healthy as organizers could have hoped for.
"We're just pleased — we thank our sponsors; Don Franklin Jeep, we appreciate them, and Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew," said Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd. "We've had a pretty good day. A lot of good-looking Jeeps.
"It's a different sub-culture of the automotive world," he added. "They are (very devoted fans)."
The event, set to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., had a little over 300 Jeeps register by 1:45 p.m., likely setting that as about the tally for the day. That's similar to the numbers from last year, noted Floyd.
Best of all, "it never rained here," he said. "It rained all around us. A lot of people left early because they thought they were going to get wet. I think they drove into it leaving; they should have stayed."
The longest distance traveled to reach the event was 1,796 miles from Gilbert, Arizona, by Stephanie and David Pickron.
Different Jeep clubs attended, including the sponsoring Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew and the Louisville Voodoo Jeep Club. These organized groups of Jeeps enthusiasts share a common love of the vehicle and made a day out of friendship and fellowship at the Cruise event.
"It's a great event," said Jeff Kidd, vice president of the Hillbilly Jeep Krew. "We came last year, and man, it's just awesome. We go to the Myrtle Beach (show) every year, and the Pigeon Forge one, and this one here is growing, and we're going to get behind it and stay behind it. We want it to grow for our community."
Kidd said 75 members of the club showed up the the Jeep Nationals Saturday.
"It's been an awesome turn-out," he said.
With it being October, the time of year for Halloween and colorful decorations, many Jeep owners adorned their vehicles with all manner of visual curiosities. Some were in keeping with the season, and others were more general or year-round touches, such as American flags or specific names for the Jeep printed on the side.
"Everybody can make it their own," said Kidd. "The sky's the limit with it. Whether it be lifted, or decked out with paint trims, details, there are just so many options with a Jeep. It makes it unique, and it's so versatile, compared to to a sports car. With a sports car, you can only do so much to it; with Jeeps, as you can see, you can do everything to them."
That was the case with the Sarah Green, whose scary dragon theme on her party's 2020 JLU — a dragon skull on the front grill, a mini-dragon skeleton on the hood — was a real eye-catcher.
"We actually decorate it for Halloween," said Green. "It's on there for about a month. We have the decorations on the front and the back, and there are decals on the side of the Jeep that are dragons. We try to tie that in to the Halloween decorations.
Coming from the Louisville area, Green said she's never been to Somernites Cruise before, but the appeal of Jeep Nationals could have her coming back.
"I love the (Jeep) event," she said. "We came out with the Louisville Jeep club, so it's good to get everybody together and hang out. ... I'm pretty interested in seeing (an actual Somernites Cruise)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.