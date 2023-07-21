Whether zippin’ down Highway 27 or parking with pals enjoying your truck is as Appalachian as you can get. At this weekend‘s Somernites Cruise, trucks will be the theme of the weekend.
Executive Director of Somernites Cruise Keith Floyd has steered the show for more than 20 years.
Despite staying “busy as a bee,” he sat down for an interview with the Commonwealth Journal and gave the paper a scoop on what’s going down.
“We’ve got a lot of special things going on,” said Floyd. “To start with, this is our seventh annual Somernite’s Cruise Trucking National Showcase presented by Auto Customs Interiors and LMC Truck. We’re excited about the truck show. It’s always one of our bigger showcases.”
Floyd said trucks are “hot” right now among automotive hobbyists, and that’s what Somernites is here to cater to.
At 5:30 p.m., the winner of the raffle for the red and white 1993 Ford F1-50 be announced.
“You do not have to be present to win, but you’ve gotta have a ticket,” said Floyd. “Tickets will be available at the show on Saturday up until 5:15.”
There will naturally be many first-timers to Somernites, but there will be many returning motorists who have stayed loyal to Somernites from the beginning.
“We’ve got a lot of vehicles already in town, so we’re expecting a good day,” said Floyd.
The day will start with the fun run. Motorists will meet at Hardee’s South for breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., as is tradition. From there, they will depart to Haney’s Appledale Farm.
One of the special guests will be Chris Jacobs. Jacobs is a star among those who know their cars and is the host of “Overhaulin’,” a prank/makeover show about “stealing” people’s old and worn-out cars and turning them into a custom masterpiece.
He also does color-commentating for TV’s Mecum Auctions and hosts Las Vegas’s live SEMA Convention.
He’s a rockstar in the automotive industry, and to add to Somernites’s star-studded line-up, there will be an appearance by LumiNasty, a racecar made from a 1990’s Chevy Lumina that can be seen on the TV show “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.” She’ll be there with her driver Brad “B-rad” Eglian and the rest of the LumiNasty team.
“It’s a BAD car,” said Floyd.
“As per usual, there will be all sorts of food vendors at the event who will keep your stomach full and your thirst quenched,” said Floyd. “They’ll have everything you can imagine.”
Floyd said a big day was expected and estimated 8,000-12,000 people would show up and 1,000 vehicles 1,200 to drive through Downtown Somerset.
Weather looks good as well with a chance of precipitation at only 20%.
The morning Meet-and-Greet was held Friday followed by the Rattle Snake Run. Then there was the Friday night Thunder Block Party with plenty of food and live music.
