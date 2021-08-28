Somernites' Super Cruise with its focus on "Mustang Alley" was a huge success with nearly 800 of the iconic pony cars lining the streets of downtown Somerset by 3 p.m. Saturday. Given the other classics in attendance, there's little doubt the weekend's showing cleared 1,000 vehicles.
But organizers are already looking ahead to next year — announcing a partnership with Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford Performance that's aimed at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest Mustang parade.
Ford helped set the current record, set two years ago with 1,326 Mustangs gathering at the company's testing facility in Lommel, Belgium. To set that record, the Mustangs were driven in an uninterrupted convoy with a limited space between each.
Somerset's shot at the record will come on August 27, 2022, with the next Somernites Mustang Showcase. Organizers are hoping to attract 1,500 Mustangs for the event, which will be judged from an aerial platform. More details are expected to be released through Somernites Cruise website and Facebook page as well as FordPerformance.com.
One potential participant is Johnny Parsons, who drove his red 1965 Mustang convertible down this weekend from Cincinnati. He was awed by the number of Mustangs present Saturday. "I've been a Mustang fanatic my whole life," he said.
Parsons and his wife made their first trip two years ago for the Mustang Showcase and had already been to one Somernites Cruise this summer — that time in a Ford Fairlane. Parsons estimated he owns 60 classic cars.
"It's ridiculous," he laughed.
While he no doubt loves Ford, and Mustangs in particular, Parsons was caught admiring a van which has been decked out to look like the Mystery Machine from another classic — Scooby-Doo Where Are You!
"That was one of my favorite cartoons when I was a kid," Parsons said, "and then when my kids were little, it was one of their favorite cartoons."
Parsons added that he may have found inspiration for a new project, since his children had wanted him to paint up a van in similar fashion. "I still might do it someday," he said. "This is really cool, though."
The owner of this Mystery Machine is Dan Daulton of Somerset. He bought the 1972 Dodge three years ago for $800 and said it took about a year to restore it the "Scooby van" as he called it.
As one might guess, Daulton is a regular at Somernites. "Oh yeah, we're always here," he said, "if it's nice out."
