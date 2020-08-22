Every Somernites Cruise is scheduled “rain or shine.” For this month’s show there was more shine than rain, although a few drops snuck their way in.
The August Somernites, in the show’s 20th year, went extremely well in the eyes of Executive Director Keith Floyd.
As of 3 p.m. the show had built up more than 900 cars, around 500 of which came from the featured showcase vehicle – the Ford Mustang.
The range of examples lining up along Mustang Alley ran the gamut from classic to newer models, both horses and Cobras on display.
But there were other car models to take in as well, one of which, a 1950 Mercury with a custom paint job, stood out as it sat in front of the Pulaski County Courthouse.
That Mercury is owned by Jeremy and Angie McCord from Murray, Ky., and the story of how they came into possession of it shines as bright as its paint.
Jeremy explained it was his dream even as a child to own a Mercury like this. His father knew that, and Jeremy said when his father passed away it was almost like he was working to make it happen.
Jeremy’s father left him a car, and Jeremy traded that for another car, which he then sold. He used the money from that to buy the Mercury.
“So I think he had a big hand behind the scenes in making everything happen to us having this car,” Jeremy said. “That’s his way of saying ‘Son, here’s a Mercury.’”
Jeremy’s wife, Angie, called it being in the right place in the right time.
“We had had a ‘34 ford, and he came home and said, ‘I accidentally sold the Ford.’ … He got to looking and within 48 hours he found this car.”
It has quite a pedigree. According to the McCords it was built by Tracy Tichenor of the TLC show “Overhaulin,’” and it’s eye-catching paint is thanks to a one-off Candy Pink made by House of Kolor.
The two brought their car in for the Somerset show because Somernites’ organizers invited them, they said. They brought it the four-hour trip in a trailer – probably for the best, since Angie said it rained on them most of the way over.
But the weather for the most part stayed beautiful through the show. Floyd said that weather was responsible for bringing out a good crowd – but not too large of one, seeing how everyone was able to keep socially distant.
Floyd said that everyone he had seen was following the rules of staying at least six feet apart and wearing a mask when needed.
He estimated that by the end of the day the show would see anywhere form 1,000 to 1,200 cars participating.
