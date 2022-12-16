With the Light Up 2023 Bash right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about those New Year’s Eve plans – namely, how to navigate downtown Somerset when there’s a party goin’ on.
The City of Somerset announced the road closures for the end-of-year celebration, and when those roads will be inaccessible for drivers.
Road closures will begin Saturday, December 31 at 9 a.m., and those areas will remain closed until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
The following areas in downtown Somerset will be closed:
- East Mount Vernon Street and West Mount Vernon Streets, starting at the intersection with South Central Avenue (at the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce building), through the intersection of Vine Street (near the Pulaski County Courthouse). That includes the Fountain Square area, where the music stage is traditionally set up.
- North and South Main Streets, starting at the intersection with Columbia Street (Steel Magnolia) through the intersection with West Market Street (Cumberland Security Bank).
- North and South Maple Streets, from the intersection with East Columbia Street (Citizens National Bank parking lot) through Market Street (the Pulaski County Judicial Center).
- The intersection of South Central and Market Street (First United Methodist Church).
- North Central Street to Freshman Alley.
Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd stated, “We appreciate our downtown businesses and always want to keep open communications between the events department and our businesses. We hope each of you are able to participate or come out and enjoy the festival.”
Questions or concerns can be sent to events@cityofsomerset.com, or people can call Misty Vinson at 679-6366.
Several gates and entrances/checkpoints will be set up throughout the festival area to allow guests in.
Once inside, partiers will be able to listen to several bands throughout the evening, including Heidi and Ryan, the Somerset Big Band, and the evening’s headliner the Next Level Band.
There will also be plenty of vendors, food trucks and activities for festival goers, as well as the chance for adults to sample some of the area’s alcoholic beverages.
Those wishing to buy alcohol must buy a spirit band for $5 to confirm they are of legal drinking age.
When midnight strikes and the New Year begins, the city will “drop the prop” as it has in years past. Guests will be able to count down as a giant sign with the city’s propeller-like logo will be lowered, similar to seeing the New Year’s Eve ball that drops in Times Square.
