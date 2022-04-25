Somerset City Council agreed to annex the UK Extension Office’s new location and announced the beginning of budget workshops during Monday’s meeting.
The city annexed a parcel of 18.9 acres on Ky. 914 that has been bought by the Extension Office to build it’s new home.
The property currently is “unimproved,” meaning it does not have any current buildings or zoning designations and is being annexed into the city with Residential or R-1 zoning.
Mayor Alan Keck explained that the city will rezone the property for what the Extension Office needs in a separate ordinance, following the rules as set by the city’s Planning and Zoning ordinance.
Mayor Keck also announced the first of several budget workshops planned for council members to work on the upcoming budget.
The workshop will be Monday, May 9 at 4 p.m., taking place before the 6 p.m. City Council meeting.
Budget workshops are used to look at the proposed budgets of each department and to discuss any potential changes to the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget must be adopted before July 1.
The workshops are open to the public.
Also at Monday’s City Council meeting:
• Council Member Amanda “Bean” Bullock reminded the public that the Pulaski County Recycling Center will accept hazardous materials this Saturday at its building at 218 W. Ky. 80.
• City Clerk Nick Bradley updated the council on the Teresa Avenue situation, saying that the Pulaski County PVA’s office was given all the needed paperwork, and that the office had changed the map to show that Teresa Avenue is within the city limits of Somerset.
Both Somerset and Ferguson City Councils have worked over the past few weeks to clear up confusion about which city the area belongs in. Maps submitted to the state in the 1990s showed that area being claimed by both cities.
• Pulaski County Election Coordinator Mark Vaught presented to the council the upcoming schedule of where and when Pulaskians can vote in the Primary Election. More information on voting will be published in the Wednesday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
